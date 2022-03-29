Thinking of Doing TikTok's Orbeez Challenge? You Could End up in Prison

The Orbeez Challenge, or #OrbeezChallenge, involves filling some type of blaster or toy gun with Orbeez balls, then shooting it at strangers while recording the interaction for TikTok. The trend, which sometimes goes by the name #OrbeeChallenge, is all the over the platform. Some users are even making Orbeez ammo gun tutorials.

While this may all seem harmless, launching Orbeez at others can seriously hurt. Not only that, but it can be considered a felony in some states.