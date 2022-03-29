The Sidewalk Rule on TikTok Is a Test for How Serious Your Relationship Is

The sidewalk rule is an informal rule that has popped up on TikTok, and it suggests that if you are genuinely in a relationship with your boyfriend, he won't allow you to walk on the side of the sidewalk that's closer to the street. Instead, he will gently move you to the right and walk on the left himself. The theory suggests that, even though you're unlikely to be hit by a car on the sidewalk, the side further from the road is a little bit safer.