Skinwalker Ranch’s Security Team Has Been Criticized for Stopping Investigations Too Soon Bryant "Dragon" Arnold heads up security operations. By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 26 2025, 9:26 a.m. ET Source: History

History show The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch has entered its sixth season, and fans may've noticed that Bryant "Dragon" Arnold hasn't been featured on the latest batch of the show's episodes. Distractify reported on his absence, which Arnold attributed to family issues and a desire to care for his son.

Article continues below advertisement

Longtime fans of the show will recognize Arnold as the location's chief security officer, who is tasked with monitoring the area and ensuring researchers and investigators are safe.

Article continues below advertisement

Security protocols have miffed 'Skinwalker Ranch' fans in the past.

Viewers have noticed a recurring theme on the popular History series. Often, when investigators appear to be on the trail of something hot, security will intervene and tell them to call off whatever they're doing.

In one instance, while the team was performing a dig in an area, Arnold contacted them mid-excavation to let them know that the area was irradiated. Not wanting to expose them to any harm, he ruled that they needed to stop their proceedings.

Article continues below advertisement

Some fans voiced their ire of Arnold's appearance on the show, claiming that his presence is meant as an easy plot device to keep a perpetual state of mystery and intrigue going. Others appear to have taken issue with Dragon's commentary on the ranch's phenomena, citing that he doesn't have any credentials or expertise to do so.

HEY "DrAgOn" you not a scientist so you should STFU and keep your opinio to yourself, idk why tf you on the table,

P.S. you the worst scariest security guard on TV history...

And who ever gave u the name dragon, need to slap there Mom silly.

Love the show #skinwalkerranch — Loki LoKey (@L0KEY_1) May 6, 2020 Source: X | @L0KEY_1

Article continues below advertisement

One X (formerly Twitter) user was baffled by the amount of authority Arnold has over the investigations. "Watching #skinwalkerranch with supposed professionals and some guy they hired named Dragon as a 'body guard,'" they wrote.

The social media user continued to voice their befuddlement: "Who just lets their security call the shots on what they are doing? Sitting in on meetings? Acting like people gaf. Idk why but the friggin guy bothers the s--t out me."

Article continues below advertisement

"They put me under surveillance. That came along with a pdf with a virus trying to get access to my computer."



Museum of Tarot says he was put under surveillance by the Skinwalker Ranch crew for reporting they used psychotronic weapons to attack people like Chris Bartel. pic.twitter.com/TJzenPLClN — Red Panda Koala (@RedPandaKoala) May 13, 2025 Source: X | @RedPandaKoala

According to Arnold's History Channel bio, he's worked closely with Skinwalker Ranch owner Brandon Fugal for over 25 years. The Utah state-licensed, armed private security officer has also been heavily involved in the day-to-day operations of the ranch for quite some time.

Article continues below advertisement

Many have argued that while Arnold may not have scientific credentials, he does possess a wealth of experience when it comes to the happenings at Skinwalker Ranch itself. Since he's witnessed a bevy of recurring phenomena, sightings, and other high strangeness during his time monitoring the land, Arnold presumably can recognize patterns that could be crucial to his teammates.

Furthermore, the Skinwalker Ranch's dedicated website calls Arnold a "trusted friend" to Fugal. And judging from the copy attributed to this particular site's profile, it seems that there's no shortage of folks attempting to enter the ranch without permission.

Article continues below advertisement

Before and after My drawing of Bryant Arnold @SWRDragon @ThomasWinterton @BrandonFugal @skinwalker on working on Thomas yay!!! More to follow 👍👽💯 pic.twitter.com/Z3lnlBrlvV — Ashley Kocurek (@halloweenmama88) August 3, 2020 Source: X | @halloweenmama88

"He prevents any and all who may unwisely attempt to trespass on the grounds and assists the investigations to ensure safety at all times. Bryant is a licensed, armed private security officer in the state of Utah and is recognized as an expert marksman."