Bryant “Dragon” Arnold’s Net Worth: The ‘Skinwalker Ranch’ Star Has Worked With Fugal for Years Many of the show's cast members are multi-millionaires. By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 24 2025, 9:51 a.m. ET Source: X | @SWRDragon

If you're in the public eye, then the public is going to inevitably want to know more about you. The type of socks that you wear, your personal relationships, the kind of car that you drive, your favorite foods, and of course, how much money you may or may not have in your bank account.

Article continues below advertisement

Like pretty much every other TV show in existence, there are fans of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch who'd like to know how much its cast members have earned being a part of such a popular series. And there are folks who are wondering: What's Bryant "Dragon" Arnold's net worth?

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Bryant "Dragon" Arnold's net worth.

Dragon works as the head security officer of Skinwalker Ranch and is said to possess a net worth of $5 million, per Tuko. He's largely attributed with ensuring the day-to-day operations of the property runs smoothly, and he has worked with Fugal for two decades.

Bryant "Dragon" Arnold Chief Security Officer at Skinwalker Ranch Net worth: $5 million Bryant "Dragon" Arnold is a recurring cast member of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch.

Article continues below advertisement

The popular History channel series features investigators and scientists working in tandem in order to explore the high strangeness occurring on the mysterious property. It's been reported that each cast member earns about $5,000 per episode of the series; however these figures can vary greatly from show to show.

As of this writing, the History channel show is entering its sixth season. And seeing as how it's a highly watched cable TV show, it's probable that cast members on the series negotiated for higher per episode rates for future seasons.

Article continues below advertisement

The owner of Skinwalker Ranch, Brandon Fugal, purchased the property in 2016 from Robert Bigelow, who owns the Budget Suites hospitality chain. Additionally, Bigelow runs his own aerospace firm, which is named after him. He's helped fund research highlighting the anomalies present at Skinwalker Ranch after selling it.

Fugal's net worth is estimated to stand at a whopping $450 million, which wasn't amassed by his appearances on the show. The TV personality's foray into media seems primarily predicated on his passion for research, not necessarily a business endeavor.

Article continues below advertisement

After a loooong snowy cold winter, it’s nice to see a little green and feel the sun on the ranch again. pic.twitter.com/qKl0WwYMJa — Bryant Arnold (@SWRDragon) April 10, 2023 Source: X | @swrdragon

Fugal amassed his wealth as a real estate developer. In addition to being featured on The Secrets of Skinwalker Ranch, he is the CEO of the realty business Colliers International, where he purportedly earns a $700,000 per year salary.

Article continues below advertisement

He's a licensed private security officer in the state of Utah and has published several books. Currently, Arnold has taken a hiatus from the series to focus on private family matters, namely, caring for his son.

Physicist Erik Bard who operates as the Skinwalker Ranch team's chief investigator has collaborated with Fugal for years as well, thanks to his specialty in physics. He helped design the surveillance system meant to monitor the property's activity and is said to have an identical net worth to Dragon's at $5 million.

Article continues below advertisement

“Don’t bring a knife to a gunfight”. With another dead cow & other strange activity ongoing at Skinwalker Ranch the team mobilized tonight & is joined by technologist Pete Kelsey. Tools onsite include systems from Emesent, Phoenix, Faro, Skydio, Micasense & XIDAX #skinwalkerranch pic.twitter.com/JY6YOh30Ze — Brandon Fugal (@BrandonFugal) November 16, 2022 Source: X | @BrandonFugal