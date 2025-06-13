Season 6 of ‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’ Is Full of Incredible Discoveries — How To Watch The history channel series aired its sixth season on June 3, 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 13 2025, 12:07 p.m. ET Source: History Channel

If you love reality TV with a side of mystery/thriller, look no further than The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch. The popular docuseries premiered on the History Channel in 2020 and followed a team of scientists and experts as they searched for the infamous 512-acre property in Utah’s Uinta Basin. Along the way, the scientists utilize exclusive, innovative technology to uncover incredible alien mysteries that were once considered myths.

Season 6 of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch debuted on the History Channel on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. If you missed the season premiere or any other episodes, don't fret! We got you covered on how to watch at home.

Here's how to watch 'The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch.'

Fans of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch can watch the series and its sister show, Beyond Skinwalker Ranch, in multiple ways. They can, of course, watch it live when new episodes air on the History Channel on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST. However, if work, school, or a hot date gets in the way of you breaking out your inner UFO explorer, there are multiple ways to stream the series at your own convenience.

According to AL.com, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch is available to stream on Philo, DirecTV, and Sling. Both Philo and DirecTV offer free trials for new subscribers to enjoy, while Sling offers those who commit to a paid subscription half off their first month and one month free of AMC+.

Unfortunately, streaming Skinwalker Ranch on Philo, DirecTV, or Sling will require viewers to pay an additional subscription fee. However, fans took to Reddit when Season 6 premiered to share that they found success by watching the show on the History Channel app. According to the app's website, viewers can watch the show for free by downloading the app on their iPhone, Android, or Smart TV. However, one fan noted the app only allows a limited number of free streams if you don't have an existing cable subscription.

"I think the History Channel app only gives you the first and maybe the second episode for free," a fan wrote on Reddit. "After that, you have to sign in with a provider." The user also mentioned Skinwalker Ranch is available on the app Frndly TV. On its website, the app offered a 7-day trial followed by a monthly subscription of $6.99.

