Are You Supposed to Peel the Casing on Slim Jims? TikTok Debates Slim Jims contain a thin collagen casing that can be peeled off each meat stick before eating. But there is debate over whether to peel it or not. By Kelly Corbett Dec. 6 2023, Published 2:02 p.m. ET

The Gist: Slim Jims are a popular meat stick snack that have been around since since 1928.

After a mom finds out that Slim Jims retain a casing on them after they come out of the package, she and her son spark a debate over whether or not you're supposed to peel it off or just eat it.

Did you know that after unwrapping a Slim Jim, there's an extra step some take before devouring the meat snack? One mom recently took to TikTok to share this newfound information she learned from her son, claiming she'd been eating Slim Jims' wrong her whole life. But is it possible that she was correct all along?

Woman learns that there is a casing on Slim Jims that can be peeled off — but should it?

A recent TikTok video by mom @tallydally8 has sparked a debate about the proper way to eat a Slim Jim. In the video, her son reveals a surprising revelation: Slim Jims have an additional wrapping on them that can be peeled off. "So my mom has been eating Slim Jims by just pulling it out of the package and eating it," he explains, "but what she didn't realize is you're supposed to pull the paper off."

The paper her son is referring to is actually called collagen casing, as some viewers noted in the comment section. Per Bearded Butchers, collagen casings are used to preserve meat as well as help it help its form, usually used on real meat, but can also be used on processed meat stick snacks like Slim Jims. Casings are popular for their uniform shape, which results in consistently sized sausages. They also provide that firm bite and snap most people want in a good sausage.

Most collagen casings are edible, including the ones on Slim Jims. Therefore, @tallydally8 was not necessarily endangering herself by not removing the casing. And in the comment section, many people agreed with her that they don't peel their Slim Jims before eating. "Everyone eats the casing," wrote one user. Another said: "That's my favorite part ... the chewy part. I never peeled."

What does it say on the actual Slim Jim packaging?