The "Expose Smithfield's Deathstar" Protester at the 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Contest Was There for This Reason

Those points are doubled down on in another report by VOX. Back in 2018, Smithfield was accused of using the cruel technique of gestation crates on pigs. For those who aren't aware, gestation crates are used by large farms to maximize the amount of pigs that can be contained in one space, resulting in nearly unlivable conditions for the animals. When this information came out, Smithfield issued a statement about making their meat more humane.