Competitive Eating Champ Joey Chestnut Has Earned Millions Scarfing Down Hot Dogs

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut could claim his 14th Mustard Belt and add another jackpot to his net worth on July 4, 2021, as he competes once again in the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest.

Joey has won the men’s competition 13 of the past 14 years. In 2020, he ranked first and set a world record by eating 75 hot dogs in 10 minutes. (Imagine eating one hot dog every 8 seconds for 10 minutes straight!) He also marked another milestone at the event: 1,000 hot dogs eaten during competition.