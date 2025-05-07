A New Lawsuit Against Smokey Robinson Has Some Wondering What His Net Worth Is The singer faces multiple allegations of sexual assault. By Joseph Allen Published May 7 2025, 10:48 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Few singers are more widely revered in the world of R&B music than Smokey Robinson. Following a lawsuit against him from former housekeepers who allege that he committed sexual assault and created a hostile work environment for them, though, many are reevaluating the singer's legacy. Some also want to know more about Smokey's net worth after decades of success. Here's what we know.



What is Smokey Robinson's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Smokey has an estimated net worth of $150 million. That career comes from decades in the music business dating all the way back to the 1950s, when he formed The Miracles and became one of Motown's first signed acts. After leaving the group in 1972, he embarked on a successful solo career and also eventually became the vice president of Motown. He has written more than 4,000 songs over the course of his career.

What are the allegations against Smokey Robinson?

Four women filed an anonymous lawsuit on May 6 alleging that Robinson had sexually assaulted them while they were working as housekeepers at his home in Los Angeles. The lawsuit accuses the singer of assault, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, gender violence, creating a hostile work environment, and several labor code violations.

The lawsuit also names Robinson's current wife Frances, saying that she "perpetuated a hostile work environment" and failed to take appropriate action to prevent her husband from assaulting them. The plaintiffs are seeking at least $50 million in damages. "We believe that Mr. Robinson is a serial and sick rapist, and must be stopped," the plaintiffs' attorney, John Harris, said at a press conference, per Entertainment Weekly.

"We wanted to get his attention. It's a serious matter, and the assaults against these women were horrendous and despicable. Hence, a big number," Harris explained when he was asked about the size of the lawsuit. He also pointed out that all four of his clients were among the people powerful people were most likely to take advantage of. Although they didn't all work for the Robinsons at the same time, each of them experienced a similar pattern of abusive behavior.

"Our four clients have a common thread: they're Hispanic women who were employed as housekeepers by the Robinsons earning below minimum wage," he said. "As low-wage workers in vulnerable positions, they lacked the resources and options necessary to protect themselves from sexual assault throughout their tenure as employees for the Robinsons."