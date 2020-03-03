We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Roommate Drama Over Giant 6-Foot Snake Has Reddit Firmly Planted on Team Snake

Let's just jump right into the snake pit, shall we? In this post on Reddit's "Am I the A-hole?" a 24-year-old woman explains that she has two roommates, the "snake one" and the "normal one." She is not close with them, but that was never a problem before this... isssssssssssue.

You see, the "snake roommate" has a snake as a pet. A big one. She never mentioned it, so OP had no idea the snake was in the apartment until she walked into her roommate's bedroom and saw it. And she is not OK with this snake.

It's worth it to say that both the "snake" roommate and the "normal" roommate lived there for a year before OP took over  their old roommate's lease. (I assume the old roommate was another human.) 