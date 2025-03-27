Instagram Post Adds Fuel to the SNOO Controversy Over Infant Loss "We are heartbroken for Brooklyn and her family following the tragic loss of her baby boy." By Trisha Faulkner Published March 27 2025, 2:49 p.m. ET Source: The Happiest Baby

If you’ve been anywhere near parenting Instagram, you’ve probably seen it. The SNOO controversy — yes, that pricey smart bassinet everyone talks about — isn’t just about sleep anymore. It’s about grief, timing, and how a brand meant to support parents is being accused of doing the exact opposite.

Article continues below advertisement

It all started with a tragic loss. Then, when things couldn’t possibly feel worse, the brand did something that hit like salt in the wounds. What happened exactly? Keep reading for the details of this shocking controversy.

Article continues below advertisement

The SNOO controversy centers on grief, brand conduct, and a now-viral backlash.

Let’s back up a bit. The SNOO is a $1,700 smart bassinet from a company called Happiest Baby. It rocks your baby, tracks their sleep, and for a while, had a glowing reputation among sleep-deprived parents. In late 2024, things took a sharp turn for the brand. Brooklyn Larsen, a dancer and influencer you might recognize from So You Think You Can Dance, was gifted a SNOO before the birth of her son, Rocky. Just 12 hours after he was born, Rocky tragically passed away.

Shortly after, Happiest Baby reportedly reached out to Brooklyn’s team to ask for the bassinet back. That detail alone sparked outrage. One comment under the brand’s Instagram post cut straight to the heart of the issue: “Are you sending love? Or emails demanding grieving mothers to send back their bassinets?”

Article continues below advertisement

It struck a nerve — and echoed what so many others were feeling. Brooklyn’s sister, McKenna Bangerter, also spoke out, sharing how deeply hurt their family was by the way it was handled. Once her message started circulating, the backlash gained momentum fast.

Article continues below advertisement

The company later responded with a public statement: “We are heartbroken for Brooklyn and her family following the tragic loss of her baby boy. It has been our experience that some grieving families prefer to have certain items removed from their homes. Our offer to her team to set up a courier pick up was to help alleviate a potentially painful stressor. We have extended our sincerest apologies to Brooklyn for any additional heartache our offer to return the bassinet may have caused.”

They added that they “would never discuss content in a time like this” and emphasized that their intentions were rooted in compassion, not obligation. For many, the apology left a bad taste in their mouth. Some argued it felt like the company was trying to blame Brooklyn for misunderstanding them instead of just apologizing for making a horrible mistake.

Article continues below advertisement

It all began when Brooklyn Larsen was asked to return her gifted bassinet.

Once the story reached more people, things blew up. It wasn’t just everyday followers — verified influencers, moms, and public figures were all weighing in. Witney Carson, another So You Think You Can Dance alum, was blunt: “Very disappointed in your brand ... Lost me as a customer and supporter.”

Article continues below advertisement

Another commenter wrote: “We drive home with an empty car seat ... to a nursery they’ll never sleep in.” Her point? You don’t get to call yourself a supportive brand and then treat grief like a return request. And then — just when things couldn’t feel more fragile — Happiest Baby posted a pastel-toned Instagram tribute for Pregnancy After Loss Awareness Month. It was filled with phrases like “still grieving loss” and “seeking peace.” The intent was clear. The timing, however? Brutal.

Article continues below advertisement

People were not having it. “You wanted a mother to send back the bassinet she didn’t get to bring her baby home to?” one user commented. “How about sending flowers instead of a return label?” added another.