What Happened With Djerf Avenue? Workplace Scandal Rocks Popular Fashion Brand "I have never been so afraid of a person in my entire life." By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 18 2024, 1:24 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@matildadjerf

Social media has been buzzing with chatter about Djerf Avenue, a fashion brand founded by Swedish influencer Matilda Djerf. Turns out, just shy of a dozen employees have come forward with some nasty allegations. These employees claim the workplace is toxic and they’ve suffered as victims of both bullying and body shaming. Understandably, these accusations have put both the brand and the founder in the spotlight — and not the good kind.

This workplace scandal escalated following a detailed investigative report published by a Swedish news outlet called Aftonbladet. The report includes both current and former employees sharing details of the psychological mistreatment they endured. As backlash against the company grows and customers demand answers, Matilda has broken her silence on the situation. So, what exactly happened with Djerf Avenue and what did the founder have to say in response?

What happened with Djerf Avenue? Employees describe the workplace as toxic.

According to Aftonbladet, 11 current and former employees have come forward with accusations against Djerf Avenue. These include claims of favoritism, psychological bullying, and exclusionary behavior. One employee described the work environment as “psychological terror,” explaining that certain staff received preferential treatment while others were made to feel less than human.

One shocking allegation involved a private restroom reserved for Matilda and select employees. A former staff member claimed they were told to clean the restroom after using it without permission. "She doesn't even want to go to the same toilet as us employees. We are not fellow human beings or colleagues for her," the employee shared.

Other accusations included comments allegedly made by Matilda about a plus-size model during a photoshoot. She reportedly insisted the photos had to be redone because the model looked “so f--king fat.”

Matilda Djerf has apologized but denied some allegations.

In response to the allegations, Matilda addressed her followers in a public Instagram statement. She expressed regret for any harm caused and acknowledged her inexperience in managing a rapidly growing company. Matilda outlined steps taken to improve the workplace, such as implementing anonymous feedback systems and hiring experienced managers.

However, she also denied some claims, including the reported comments about the plus-size model. Matilda emphasized that while mistakes were made, certain accusations had been exaggerated or misunderstood.

Unfortunately for Matilda, her apology was not well-received by her Instagram followers. Most agreed that inexperience had nothing to do with being a decent person. One individual penned: “Experience has nothing to do with being a nice human.” Another added that if she required experience to be a kind person, she was never going to be a kind person.

“Not knowing how to be a leader has nothing to do with treating others humanely,” A third follower added echoing the sentiment. Overall, her apology left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth as they agreed being an inexperienced owner had little to do with being a kind person. Furthermore, most noted that you never start an apology with the word "if." So, for many her statement didn't even feel like a real apology.