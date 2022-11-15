Witney Carson Makes an Exciting Announcement at the 'DWTS' Semifinals

We've been following Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson since she was a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance a whole decade ago. We've grown up with her, watched her career progress on DWTS, watched her get married, and watched her have a beautiful son.

Now, in her 13th season on Dancing With the Stars, Witney has once again made it to the semifinals. And this time it came with an exciting yet unexpected announcement: She and her husband, Carson McAllister, are pregnant with their second child!