Social Media Star Rita Faez's Latest Treadmill Clip Has the Internet's Heart Rate Up "Best slow mo ever babe." By Distractify Staff Published June 1 2026, 4:57 p.m. ET Source: Rita Faez

Treadmill cardio is usually supposed to get your own heart rate up. Rita Faez’s latest Instagram post seems to be doing that job for everybody else, too.

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On Thursday, May 21, the social media star posted a slow-motion gym video captioned, “Cardio today!” In the clip, Faez jogs on a treadmill wearing a matching red workout set with white trim, including a low-cut cropped top and ultra-short athletic shorts.

The workout itself looked casual enough. The comments section, meanwhile, completely lost focus.

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“Best slow mo ever babe,” one person wrote. Another joked, “Cardio…. It has my heart racing.” Others were slightly more concerned than distracted. “Ugh wouldn't that hurt,” someone else asked, while another told her, “They're going to sag unless you wear a sports bra.”

Source: Rita Faez

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Faez, who has built a large following through modeling shots, travel posts, beauty content, and bikini shoots, has a way of turning simple uploads into comment-section chaos. This one was no different. What started as a treadmill video quickly became part thirst trap, part fitness post, and part public service announcement from people suddenly very invested in sports-bra support.

She’s also far from the first social media star to figure out that cardio content travels. Lauren Giraldo’s viral “12-3-30” treadmill routine turned incline walking into a major TikTok obsession, eventually making its way into celebrity gym routines from Kylie Jenner to Kourtney Kardashian. Hilary Duff even reportedly upgraded the workout with a weighted vest once the original version stopped feeling challenging enough.