Who Is Nina Drama's Boyfriend, and Why Is Their Relationship Being Questioned? "It’s giving, 'gay bestie, let’s pretend we’re a couple for years so we keep being controversial and relevant for content.'" By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 11 2026, 9:10 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @ninamariedaniele

It's not uncommon for those in the public eye to fake romance and/or drama for the sake of calling attention to their work. It often happens in Hollywood productions — the two lead actors in a romantic movie will start "dating" while promoting the film, but suddenly break up the second the movie's theatrical release has ended. Well, influencer Nina Drama claims that's her strategy behind her flirty online content. However, not everyone is buying it.

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Many people believe there's something going on between Nina and MMA fighter Arman Tsarukyan, as the two post flirtatious content together. If that's the case, what does that mean for Nina's boyfriend? People want to know who this mystery guy is and how he feels about Arman and Nina's collaborations.

Source: Instagram / @ninamariedaniele

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Who is Nina Drama's boyfriend?

According to both Nina and Arman, the fighter is not actually her boyfriend, despite what her social media content may suggest. Rather, her actual beau is creative director/photographer/model Jhanelle Castillo. Interestingly, despite his career involving much of what Nina does, Jhanelle has made a point to clarify that he is not his girlfriend's cameraman.

The duo has been together for over 10 years, and Jhanelle clearly supports Nina's content, as he is often behind the scenes, cheering on skits of his girlfriend flirting with UFC fighters. The model has insisted that he's confident enough in his relationship with Nina to not worry about her doing what works for her in order to draw an audience. As he wrote on his Instagram, alongside a photo with Nina, "I love you! Thank you for being my best friend and soulmate. You complete me."

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @jhanellecastillo

Unfortunately for Jhanelle, something about his lack of chemistry with Nina, coupled with the fact that he's seemingly happy to watch her flirt with other men, has people questioning the authenticity of their relationship. Comments on the duo's Instagram photos include, "It's giving lavender marriage, sorry." Another person wrote, "It’s giving, 'gay bestie, let’s pretend we’re a couple for years so we keep being controversial and relevant for content.'" A third simply typed, "Fake."

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Is Arman Tsarukyan married?

While people's eyebrows remain raised about Nina and Jhanelle, Arman is under scrutiny as well. The fighter is married and has two children, making his often romantic shenanigans with Nina unappealing for some. Upon being questioned about his content with Nina, Arman insisted, "Nothing ever happened between us." He went on to state, "If you do something, like, you’re not gonna post anything." He has a point... or this could be a case of reverse psychology.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @mmafullmount

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Unfortunately for Arman — or, maybe fortunately, if his goal is controversy for clicks — the public is just as convinced by him as they are by Jhanelle. So, not at all. Comments on the aforementioned interview clip included, "The things I see with my own eyes tell a whole other story." As well as, "Yeah…. Right."