Solomon Sutton, Son of Moonshiner Popcorn Sutton, Tragically Killed in Motorcycle Crash The driver of the minivan sustained injuries; THP said any charges remain pending the outcome of the investigation. By Srimoyee Dutta Published July 7 2026, 8:23 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Solomon Sutton

Solomon Sealbury Sutton, son of legendary Appalachian moonshiner Marvin ‘Popcorn” Sutton, has died following a motorcycle crash in Coke County, Tennessee. Solomon was 31. His father rose to fame in the liquor industry as an ambassador for the trade after starring in the 2002 documentary The Last Dam Run of Likker I’ll Ever Make.

Article continues below advertisement

Sutton is survived by his partner, Alexis DeNinno, and their son, Levi. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the North Carolina resident was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident on Friday.

Source: Facebook/Solomon Sutton

Article continues below advertisement

Moonshiners Community Mourns Solomon Sutton

THP’s report states that the collision occurred around 6:20 p.m. when a Dodge Caravan attempting to turn left from East Highway 25/70 onto Highway 107 crossed into the eastbound lane and struck Solomon’s oncoming motorcycle.

Both vehicles came to rest in the middle of the intersection. The driver of the minivan sustained injuries; THP said any charges remain pending the outcome of the investigation.

Article continues below advertisement

“Moonshiners” star Steven Tickle paid tribute to Solomon in a Facebook post on behalf of the Hillbilly Jam family, writing that Sutton meant far more than being "Popcorn's son."

Article continues below advertisement

“A bucket couldn't hold our tears today. Today, the Hillbilly Jam family is mourning the loss of one of our own. RIP Solomon Sutton,” the post read. “To us, Solomon wasn't simply "Popcorn's son." He was Solomon. He had his own smile. His own laugh. His own personality. And yes... every once in a while, you'd catch a glimpse of his dad in him, and it would make you smile all over again,” it added.

Tickle offered condolences to Solomon’s family and friends, and said the community would honor Solomon at the upcoming Hillbilly Jam 2026 festival, though details of the tribute haven’t been finalized.

Article continues below advertisement

“Knowing we'll never see that smile again...Never hear that laugh echo through the mountains...Never get another chance to make one more memory...That's a pain that's hard to put into words.”

Solomon’s sister Sky took to Instagram to announce that she will be taking a hiatus to grieve, writing that her brother was “only 31… far too young,” and that she was turning to painting to stead herself.

Article continues below advertisement

“I'm taking sanctuary in my paints and brushes- concentrating on my hands...breathing deep to keep my hands steady,” she wrote.

Solomon S. Sutton Obituary - Visitation & Funeral Information https://t.co/Zxfevlas1r — RoseFirm, PLLC (@RoseLawOffices) July 6, 2026