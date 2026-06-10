What Happened to Metronade? Fans Mourn Creator Roger Moore After Sudden Death “He wanted his viewers to feel less alone,” Metronade’s loved ones shared after his sudden death. By Darrell Marrow Published June 10 2026, 10:51 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@metronade

The social media world is mourning the loss of influencer Metronade. Metronade, whose real name was Roger Elliot Moore, died on May 11. He was 23 years old. Metronade was a filmmaker, content creator, and Syracuse University graduate who turned short-form videos into his own little universe.

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He graduated from Syracuse University in 2024 with a degree in cinematography and film production. He used that background in almost everything he posted. Now, fans are mourning the creator after his sudden death in New York City.

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What happened to Metronade?

Metronade’s Instagram account confirmed the news days later and said he passed away on June 8, 2026, after an accident. “Metronade blended his expertise in film with his passions for video games, anime, fashion, and more to showcase the highs and lows of love, work, friendship, and growing up,” the post read. “By creating cinematic skits based on his own struggles, he wanted his viewers to feel less alone in theirs. He read many of your messages and comments and deeply appreciated that he could use his work to relate to others.”

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later confirmed to People that Metronade died from blunt force trauma, with officials ruling his death an accident. Officials have not released every detail about Metronade’s final moments. However, ABC 7 NY reporting around the accident described a crash involving a 23-year-old Citi Bike rider and an NY Waterway bus on the West Side Highway in Manhattan.

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Syracuse University also recognized how much Metronade shaped the creator space. “Roger lived with love, compassion, and a fearless creative spirit,” the University wrote. “He was generous with his talent and eager to share his work with the world at every opportunity. Above all, he was a dear friend, and his presence shaped this community in ways that will be felt for generations to come.”

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Other social media stars who have died in 2026.

Metronade’s death came during a year when fans had already mourned several online creators. In January, Malaysian TikTok creator Athira Auni died at 21 after a motorcycle accident, according to Yahoo. Spanish streamer Sergio Jiménez also died during a New Year’s Eve livestream. Mexican trucking influencer Chakin Valadez was found dead in his truck after suffering fatal gunshot wounds.

Jimmy McMahan, a Memphis-based creator and rapper known online as Whyte Folkz, died in a motorcycle accident on Jan. 19. Indonesian internet personality Lula Lahfah was also found dead in an apartment on Jan. 23, per Yahoo.

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