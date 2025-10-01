Lawrence Moten, Syracuse Basketball Legend and NBA Player, Died at 53 Years Old "I believe some people took his ability for granted because he made it look so easy." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 1 2025, 11:41 a.m. ET Source: Syracuse Orange

College basketball legend Lawrence Moten made an incredible mark on the sport. While playing for Syracuse University's basketball team in the early '90s, Lawrence maintained the program's highest scoring record, an accolade that has yet to be succeeded by a new player.

The athlete's stellar moves on the court are, unfortunately, something his fans are looking back on as they mourn his loss. Lawrence passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at the age of 53. Here's everything to know about his cause of death.

What was Lawrence Moten's cause of death?

At the time of publishing, Lawrence's official cause of death wasn't officially confirmed. An autopsy would have more information regarding what happened, though there seemingly hasn't been one done for him yet. According to ESPN, Lawrence was found dead in his home in Washington, D.C. It's unclear if he was alone at the time of the tragedy.

News of the college basketball star's death eventually hit his Syracuse University family. Hall of Famer Jim Boeheim, who recruited and coached Lawrence during his college years, was among many to speak out about how the loss affected the community.

"Lawrence's passing is such a sudden thing; it's very hard to take," Boeheim said. "He was one of the most underrated college basketball players of all time. I believe some people took his ability for granted because he made it look so easy. Lawrence was one of our greatest players and one of the best in the history of the Big East Conference."

Born and raised in Washington, D.C., Lawrence graduated from Archbishop High School. His road to Syracuse wasn't immediate, as he initially attended New Hampton School in New Hampton, New Hampshire. Once he landed in Syracuse, he took the team to new heights, earning the nickname "Poetry in Moeten." Syracuse qualified for the NCAA tournament three times with Lawrence, who had his No. 21 jersey retired in a pregame ceremony March 3, 2018, at the Carrier Dome.

After college, he went pro and played for the Washington Wizards, Vancouver Grizzlies, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

A look Lawrence Moten's family life

Lawrence's legacy extended beyond the basketball court. While he didn't appear to be married when he died, he was the father of two daughters, Leilani and Lawrencia Moten. According to Sports Illustrated's HBCU Legends, one of Lawrence's daughters, Lawrencia, is a sports broadcaster for HBCU GO. Lawrencia and Lawrence had a close relationship, and the commentator interviewed her father on an episode of Fight for Old D.C. in March 2025. She also often discussed the impact he had on her life and career.

"My dad, Lawrence Moten (@lawrencemoten21), isn’t just Syracuse’s all-time leading scorer, and a former NBA player—he’s the best father I could ever ask for," Lawrencia captioned a clip of her and Lawrence's interview. "This interview is bigger than basketball. It’s about family, sacrifice, and what it truly means to leave a legacy. I can’t wait to share it with the world."