Rapper and Influencer Whyte Folkz's Family Confirmed His Motorcycle Accident on Social Media

On Jan. 19, 2026, News Channel 3 WREG in Memphis, Tenn., reported that a motorcycle was found on the side of the road, but that there was no confirmation that someone was seriously injured. Later, the outlet reported that the rider was the influencer, rapper, and comedian known as Whyte Folkz. Now, his many fans and followers want to know what happened to Whyte Folkz and what led to the apparent accident.

Whyte Folkz, whose real name was Jimmy McMahan, died as a result of the motorcycle accident. There is a clip on social media of Jimmy on his motorcycle, the same one found in footage of the crash that has also made its way onto social media. However, the video, which claims to have been taken minutes before the crash, has not been confirmed as recent footage. Still, it shows Jimmy on his motorcycle, and it's a chilling sight, considering his accident.

What happened to Whyte Folkz?

Per WREG, the crash happened after 5:45 p.m. EST, and only one death was reported. Jimmy's manager, known as Kentucky Boy, confirmed the influencer's death to the outlet. According to a Facebook post about the accident that led to Jimmy's death, he might have hit something and was then thrown off his motorcycle.

ABC 24 in Memphis reported that the crash report from the Millington Police Department said that Jimmy was traveling on the road when he lost control of his motorcycle. He hit two parked cars and was pronounced dead on the scene. Before Jimmy's death was confirmed, users on social media tried to make sense of the details and the potential timeline.

Memphis legend “Whyte Folkz” passed away in a motorcycle accident today 😢🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/DhA0PHIxGX — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) January 20, 2026

A man on TikTok by the name of Dewie Wilkerson commented on a video about the accident and claimed to be Jimmy's cousin. "Yeah he is my blood cousin and he has passed away," he commented. In posts on X (formerly Twitter), Jimmy was referred to as a "Memphis legend" by numerous fans. He was known for posting videos about his life, making jokes sometimes at his own expense, and rapping. He became known in Memphis as a big personality, and he made plenty of real-life friends that way, too.

Whyte Folkz is survived by his 11 kids.

Although Jimmy's multiple social media accounts under the Whyte Folkz name were usually about his content or appearances he made throughout Memphis, he did share details of his private life from time to time. In February 2021, he posted on one account about his then-2-year-old daughter's birthday. But he has had a lot more kids than just one over the years.