Josh From England Suffered an Injury Days Into Josh and Jase's Trip to Michigan From the U.K. "Josh was on the floor in a lot of pain." By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 19 2026, 10:09 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@joshandjase

Not long after influencer Josh Cauldwell, also known as Josh from England and part of the travel duo Josh and Jase, arrived in Michigan, he was hospitalized. Both Josh and Jase shared some updates with followers on social media, but people were still confused and concerned about what happened to Josh from England.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair arrived in the United States on Jan. 10, 2026, and surprised followers with the news that their first stop was in Michigan. What followed were days of trying new foods, exploring outdoor activities in the cold, and asking people for recommendations. So when they posted a video of Josh being loaded into an ambulance, it put a bit of a damper on things.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Josh from England?

On Jan. 18, Jase posted a video on the pair's shared Instagram account. Usually, Josh and Jase share updates about their travels, and usually, they are positive and upbeat. This time, however, Jase was alone. He says in the video that he found Josh in his room where they are staying in Michigan, and his longtime content creator partner was in pain.

"I walked into where we're staying and Josh was on the floor in a lot of pain," Jase explains. "The on-site medical team have been with him. They're with him now. I can't do anything. I've been told to kind of step away. The EMS are on the way, so I'll keep you as updated as I can. Send us your love and prayers."

Article continues below advertisement

Although Jase doesn't explain in the video what happened to Josh to land him in an ambulance, there were plenty of comments from the pair's fans and followers on Josh's own post about his hospitalization with their own theories. Some commented on Josh possibly having kidney stones, which would account for being on the floor in pain.

Article continues below advertisement

Others wrote that Josh might have had a back injury or spasm after shoveling snow in one of the videos that he and Jase posted. As of now, Josh has not shared what happened. But he did write in the caption of his Instagram post that he "hit the floor" when he experienced sudden pain, and that the painkillers that doctors gave him helped immensely afterward.

Article continues below advertisement

Josh and Jase shared some updates about Josh's health.

One of the updates that Jase posted on his and Josh's shared Instagram account is a video showing paramedics helping Josh onto a gurney and into an ambulance. Josh is awake and coherent, but he seems to be in quite a bit of pain as he moves into position. Under another update with a photo of Josh and Jase in Josh's hospital room, Jase wrote in the caption that Josh was undergoing tests "to see what's wrong," but that the medication Josh was given was helping to keep him comfortable.