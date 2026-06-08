"Selfish" 19-Year-Old Wins $5.3 Million Lottery, Parents Upset He Won't Give Them Half "Don't ever tell anyone you won the lottery." By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 8 2026, 1:24 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash | @Erik McLean

Some may call him an ungrateful little s--t. Others may say he doesn't owe anybody anything. But a teenager from the UK is claiming on Reddit that he won £4 million ($5.3 million in real money) on Reddit, and he has no intentions of sharing a dime of it with his parents.

Article continues below advertisement

In a post uploaded to the site's r/amithea**hole subreddit, OP delineated what went down. According to the young man, he hit a lottery worth an amount that, if managed properly, could set him up for the rest of his life. He says that he has two parents, aged 49 years old and 47 years old, respectively. And when they found out he hit the jackpot, they were over the moon.

Immediately they started "talking about retiring, going on holiday, buying a boat and a new car, traveling the world, etc.." That's when the record scratch kicked in. The young man then asked his folks how much money they were expecting to get from his winnings.

Article continues below advertisement

And they told him that they thought they should get half and he could keep the other $2.65+ million for himself. While OP concedes that this still leaves him with a massive amount of money, he still believes that it's kind of nuts for them to expect him to just fork over half of everything he won.

Article continues below advertisement

"I know they're my parents and we've had a great relationship," he writes. "To me, £750,000 seems like it's enough as they already have their own savings and a paid off mortgage," he told his folks. In a follow-up edit to his post, he says that his parents insisted that he give them half of everything he won.

Article continues below advertisement

He also clarified that because he's in the UK, lottery winnings aren't taxed. So he does get the full amount. Numerous people who replied to his post had varying opinions on his big money victory. One person simply wrote: "Don't ever tell anyone you win the lottery. Ever."

Another person said that he should pose the following question: "Ask yourself, if they won the lottery, would they give you half?" And many other folks thought that OP would serve himself well by issuing the exact same question to his folks. Someone else offered some very specific financial advice, telling the young man to immediately sit down with a financial advisor and see what he should do with his funds.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/AmItheAsshole/comments/1tqlg6b/aita_for_not_giving_my_parents_half_of_my_lottery/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

They opened up by stating he wasn't in the wrong with offering them that amount, but that he should stop negotiating with them entirely. "Stop with counteroffers immediately. I can't stress enough how much you should not give them a penny right now. You need to sit with a financial advisor and speak about your goals in life and how this windfall can help you achieve them," they penned.

Article continues below advertisement

They added: "The moment you open your wallet, then everyone and their uncle is going to have a hand out. Read about winners of the past, and how it can ruin lives, any gifting should be a ways down the road when you have a rock solid plan which accounts for it."