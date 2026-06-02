Can You See Who Viewed Your Instagram Instants? The New Feature Explained "We want to make it easier to share in the moment with friends." By Alisan Duran Published June 2 2026, 3:09 p.m. ET Source: Instagram Blog

Instagram officially launched a new feature called Instants on May 13, giving users another way to share casual photos with friends. The update, which is available directly inside Instagram and through a separate Instants app in select countries, focuses on spontaneous and temporary photo sharing.

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Since the rollout, many users have compared Instants to Snapchat because photos disappear after they are viewed. However, people quickly started asking another question after testing the feature: Can you actually see who viewed your Instagram Instants?

Instagram explained that Instants are designed to make sharing “in the moment” easier. “We want to make it easier to share in the moment with friends — so we’re introducing Instants, a new way to share casual, everyday photos that disappear after your friends view them,” Instagram said in its announcement. Instagram added that Instants appear in the bottom-right corner of users’ inboxes and allow people to quickly share photos with Close Friends or mutual followers “with no edits, no pressure.”

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How do Instagram Instants work?

According to Instagram, users can open their inbox, tap the Instants camera, snap a photo, and send it to either Close Friends or mutual followers. Unlike Stories, captions are added before posting, and the photos cannot be heavily edited afterward.

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Once someone views an Instant, it disappears from their inbox. Users can also react or reply directly while viewing the image, with responses appearing in DMs similarly to Story replies. Instagram additionally allows people to archive their Instants privately for up to a year.

The company also introduced features including undo options, Story recaps, and snoozing Instants temporarily. In select countries, Instagram is testing a standalone Instants app that opens directly to the camera for quicker sharing.

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Say hi to Instants 👋 A new way to share in-the-moment pics with friends. Tap the mini pile of photos at the bottom right corner of your DMs to try it yourself 👀



Rolling out today. pic.twitter.com/zbhsOA9O9m — Instagram (@instagram) May 13, 2026 Source: X/@instagram

You cannot see who viewed your Instagram Instants

Although the feature shares similarities with Instagram Stories, there is one major difference. According to The Tab, users cannot see exactly who viewed their Instants after sending them.

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People who receive an Instant will still get a notification and can react or reply while viewing it. However, Instagram does not currently provide a viewer list showing who opened the disappearing photo.

That means replies and reactions are currently the only confirmation that somebody actually viewed an Instant. The system functions more similarly to Snapchat’s disappearing photo feature than Instagram Stories’ viewer tracking system.

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Instagram also confirmed that screenshots and screen recordings are blocked for Instants. The feature additionally includes Teen Account protections, parental supervision tools, shared time limits, and Sleep Mode settings for younger users.