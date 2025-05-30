“Costco Way Better” — Mom Spends $200 on Son’s Graduation Cake, Shocked by What She Received "She’d be refunding me $250." By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 30 2025, 9:59 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @joyfullykrisandra

A mom who spent over $200 on her son's graduation cake was shocked by what a local bakery gave her. Krisandra (@joyfullykrisandra) says she pre-planned the dessert's design a month in advance and spent around $4,000 for her child's celebration. Unfortunately, she says she was left with a pastry she was embarrassed to serve to guests.

Krisandra made her disappointment with the cake known in a caption for her video. She penned, "Who on God's green earth would have accepted that cake?" She starts her video by speaking directly into the lens. A green-screen image capture of two cakes is behind her as she details what went wrong with the original dessert in her six-minute and 27-second social media post.

She says that the pastries behind her in the video were purchased at Costco to rectify the problems she had with her first cake. Furthermore, she said that the store "did a fantastic f--king job considering that they had 30 minutes" to decorate them.

The TikToker says that she shelled out around $4,000 to celebrate her son's graduation. One component of this celebration, she states, was a cake she had asked a local small business to prepare for the festivities. Early on in her video, she shows viewers a picture of what she wanted to local pastry maker to craft for her child.

Krisandra wanted the cake to sport navy blue and bright red colors. Furthermore, she wanted to rep the school her son was graduating from on it, with a few other modifications that differentiated it from the photo of the cake she sent to the local baker.

Furthermore, she told the business owner that they could get creative with the design by including any graduation themed imagery. To give folks an idea of what she was looking for, she moved her out of the image in the video so they could see the type of dessert she was expecting to get from the local cake purveyor.

Source: TikTok | @joyfullykrisandra

Following this, Krisandra says that she shelled out $200 for a cake that feeds 60 people. She didn't delay in showing what she ended up with, but before the reveal, she gave a disclaimer. The TikToker encouraged other users on the application to bear in mind that the place she purchased the cake from was a "professional bakery."

Then, she reiterated the price before stating that the dessert looked like something that her child in the second grade would design. The high school's logo is indeed on the cake, and it's surrounded by red, white, and blue sprinkles. Surrounding the logo are several balloons of varying colors: blue, green, orange, white, red, and yellow ones.

Krisandra said that after picking the dessert up from the bakery, she brought it to her car, where she immediately started crying. Seeing the design sent her into a panic, where she tried to come up with ways to get a different cake in the three hours she had before the party was supposed to start.

Source: TikTok | @joyfullykrisandra

Furthermore, she expanded on her outrage with the cake maker, as she contacted the business a month in advance to ensure the cake would be ready in time for her son's graduation party. She went on to criticize the design of the balloons and that the school's emblem didn't sport accurate colors.

Additionally, the "Congratulations Isiah" message bar on the bottom of the cake, she points out, wasn't centered. Krisandra then brought the cake back inside of the business after hopping on the phone with her husband. She ended up speaking with a manager of the business, who said that someone from the shop had reached out to her to confirm the design.

Moreover, the TikToker stated that she wasn't attempting to be "combative" with the store manager. She says that she kindly explained the cake isn't what she ordered, to which the employee said, "Well, we can't read your mind." Upon hearing that comment, Krisandra said that she had to consciously quell her anger.

Source: TikTok | @joyfullykrisandra

At this point in the video, she brought up the original image of the cake she showed the cake shop after stating there wasn't anything about the dessert she was given that gave the impression it was from a professional baker. Krisandra ultimately decided that she wasn't going to get in an argument with the cake shop employee.

Instead, she told them to keep the cake and thanked them for trying and told them to have a great day. Upon leaving the establishment she called her bank and disputed the charge as "services not rendered." Krisandra then said that she is getting the pastry refunded through her financial institution.

However, she believed that as a small business the manager should have offered a refund, especially for a cake that she needed the same day. Afterwards, she showed the dessert on camera again and asked users on the application to honestly assess it and tell her if she was wrong for getting miffed with the way it turned out.

Source: TikTok | @joyfullykrisandra

As far as she was concerned, the cake would have been out of place at the "really nice event" she put together for her son. "I put way too much money in to just get this," she stated. Conversely, she compared what she ended up getting at Costco in just a matter of minutes. Compared to the one she purchased from a baker, she received "immaculate" writing and graduation cap designs.

Numerous commenters who saw Krisandra's video seemed to agree with her assessment of the cake. One person appeared to be particularly offended by the choice in confections: "4th of July sprinkles is insane." Another penned: "If Costco spent 30 mins then I think that bakery spent 10 mins."