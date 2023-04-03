Believe It or Not, R. Kelly Wrote Dozens of Hit Songs for Major Artists
The world may now know R. Kelly for his heinous crimes against women, but for decades, the disgraced singer was at the top of the R&B game, working with some of the most influential people in music ... and even writing some hit songs for them.
That's right, R. Kelly's pen extended beyond his own discography. The artist often worked on other tracks for fellow singers, some of which went on to become standout offerings of their catalogs. So, what songs did R. Kelly write and produce for others?
What songs did R. Kelly write and produce for other artists?
Between the early 1990s and the mid-2010s, R. Kelly was an unstoppable force within the industry. The singer released a mind-boggling 18 albums, five compilation albums, one soundtrack album, six video albums, one mixtape, two extended plays, and 129 singles during his career. On top of that, R. Kelly lent his talents to other plenty of other big artists at the time. Here is an alphabetical list of those projects' titles, who R. Kelly made them for, and the year they were released.
- "808" - Blaque (1999)
- "A Little Bit Older Now" - Hi-Five (1992)
- "Age Ain't Nothing But a Number" - Aaliyah (1994)
- "All Day, All Night" - Changing Faces (1997)
- "All Is Not Gone" - Changing Faces (1994)
- "All Of My Days" - Changing Faces (1996)
- "Any Time, Any Place" - Janet Jackson (1994)
- "At Your Best (You Are Love)" - Aaliyah (1994)
- "Back & Forth" - Aaliyah (1994)
- "Body Kiss" - The Isley Brothers (2003)
- "Bump, Bump, Bump" - B2K (2002)
- "Busted" - The Isley Brothers (2003)
- "Bye Bye" - JS (2003)
- "Calling All Girls" - ATL (2003)
- "Can We Go 'Round Again" - Billy Ocean (1993)
- "Cry" - Michael Jackson (2001)
- "Discovery" - Brian McKnight (1999)
- "Down with the Clique" - Aaliyah (1994)
- "Everything's So Different Without You" - Billy Ocean (1993)
- "Follow The Wind" - Trisha Yearwood (1999)
- "Foolin' Around" - Changing Faces (1994)
- "Fortunate" - Maxwell (1999)
- "G.H.E.T.T.O.U.T" - Changing Faces (1997)
- "Girlfriend" - B2K (2003)
- "Good Life" - Sparkle (1998)
- "Half" - JS (2003)
- "I Don't Want To" - Toni Braxton (1996)
- "Ice Cream" - JS (2003)
- "I'm Down" - Aaliyah (1994)
- "I'm Gone" - Sparkle (1998)
- "It's Gonna Rain" - Kelly Price (1999)
- "Let Em' Know" - Bryson Tiller (2015)
- "Life" - K-Ci & JoJo (1999)
- "Let's Get It Started (Keep It Goin' On)" - Hi-Five (1992)
- "Love Angel" - JS (2003)
- "Lovin' You" - Sparkle (1998)
- "Lucky Charm" - The Isley Brothers (2003)
- "Make You My Baby" - Joe (2003)
- "More & More" - Joe (2003)
- "No Greater" - Sparkle (1998)
- "No One Knows How to Love Me Quite Like You Do" - Aaliyah (1994)
- "Nothing Can Compare" - Sparkle (1998)
- "Old School" - Aaliyah (1994)
- "One More Chance" - Michael Jackson (2004)
- "Outrageous" - Britney Spears (2003)
- "Play On" - Sparkle (1998)
- "Plenty of Good Lovin'" - Sparkle (1998)
- "Questions" - Tamia (2004)
- "Quiet Place" - Sparkle (1998)
- "Rose" - Billy Ocean (1993)
- "Sister" - JS (2003)
- "Speechless" - The Isley Brothers (1999)
- "Spend the Night" - N-Phase (1994)
- "Stay Right Here" - JS (2003)
- "Stimulate Me" - Destiny's Child (1999)
- "Straight Up" - Sparkle (1998)
- "Street Thing" - Aaliyah (1994)
- "Stroke You Up" - Changing Faces (1994)
- "Superstar" - The Isley Brothers (2003)
- "Time to Move On" - Sparkle (1998)
- "The Thing I Like" - Aaliyah (1994)
- "Throw Your Hands Up" - Aaliyah (1994)
- "Turn Away" - Sparkle (1998)
- "Vegas" - Sparkle (1998)
- "What a Girl Wants" - B2K (2003)
- "What About" - Sparkle (1998)
- "When You Call On Me/Baby That's When I'll Come Runnin" - Luther Vandross (1997)
- "Why Should I Believe You?" - Mya (1999)
- "What Would You Do?" - The Isley Brothers (2003)
- "You Are Not Alone" - Michael Jackson (1996)
- "Young Nation" - Aaliyah (1994)
- "Quality Time" - Hi-Five (1992)
What is R. Kelly's net worth?
Given the fact that R. Kelly has faced years of damning legal trials which have resulted in his incarceration, his once-great fortune has been decimated. Per Celebrity Net Worth, R. Kelly is valued at negative $2 million, a staggeringly low number.
The same publication also stated that R. Kelly's net worth could have once been as high as $100 million at the peak of his career, but criminal investigations and poor money management have left the singer seriously in debt.