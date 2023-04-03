Believe It or Not, R. Kelly Wrote Dozens of Hit Songs for Major Artists

The world may now know R. Kelly for his heinous crimes against women, but for decades, the disgraced singer was at the top of the R&B game, working with some of the most influential people in music ... and even writing some hit songs for them.

That's right, R. Kelly's pen extended beyond his own discography. The artist often worked on other tracks for fellow singers, some of which went on to become standout offerings of their catalogs. So, what songs did R. Kelly write and produce for others?