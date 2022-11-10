Supreme Isn't Really the Final Boss in 'Sonic Frontiers'
After years of waiting from fans, Sonic Frontiers is finally here. The title is the first new game in the long-running SEGA series in more than five years, bringing together Sonic fans for another adventure with the famous blue hedgehog.
Those who rushed through the title have already seen the game's ending, but what some don't know is that there's a secret final boss — one that can only be battled under certain conditions.
There's a different final boss depending on what difficulty you play 'Sonic Frontiers' on.
If you're someone who's looking to play through Sonic Frontiers to enjoy yet another Sonic game for the story, then your final boss will be the Titan Supreme. Just like all of the other Titans, this one is powered by a Chaos Emerald, and you'll need to obtain the emerald from the boss to begin the second stage of the fight.
By playing the game on the regular difficulty, Supreme will be your final boss and you'll complete a Quick Time Event where you face off against The End before the end credits roll — but if you want to actually battle The End, the game's true final boss, you'll have to complete the game on hard.
Once Surpeme is defeated, if you're playing the game on the right difficulty, you'll get to take on The End in more than just a Quick Time Event.
If you decide to take on The End on your own, you'll have to take it down in a shooter-style fight in space, similar to some of the mini-games you found throughout the Starfall Islands.
Only once you've brought the boss down to 10% of its health will you finish it off with the QTE that's available in the lower level difficulties, defeating the foe and watching the credits roll.
Thankfully, if you didn't start the game on hard, but you still want to face off against this additional boss, you can change the game's difficulty from the Options menu before going into the final island. So long as the setting is changed before getting the sixth Chaos Emerald on Ouranos Island, you'll be able to complete the whole boss fight.
Sonic Frontiers is now available on PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.