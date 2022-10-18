Sonic Employee Asks Coworkers How Many Times They've Quit and Come Back in Viral TikTok
It's no secret that the food service industry were hit hardest by "The Great Resignation." Many hospitality and dining establishments, including tons of popular fast food/fast casual chains are offering up all types of incentives to prospective employees, including offering free iPhones for staffers who stay on for at least 6 months and accrue a minimum number of hours worked.
There's a reason, however, that many of these businesses are finding it difficult to stay fully staffed, even with wage increases and enticing perks: a lot of people plain don't want to work in fast food anymore.
Maybe it's because customers are becoming increasingly ruder and more aggressive toward workers, or maybe it's that hourly wage hikes aren't keeping up with inflation.
Whatever the reason, many cities have tons of open positions just waiting for folks to fill them, which could be why many job seekers are able to move freely between companies to see which is the best fit for them. Or why so many TikTokers seem to agree with this Sonic worker who say that no employee of the chain really leaves the franchise.
TikToker Dayana Juarez, who posts on the popular social media platform under the handle @dc21juarez stated that she's worked with a ton of folks at her particular Sonic location who quit working there...only to come right back.
In the video Dayan records several of her fellow co-workers, asking them how long they've worked at Sonic and how many times they've quit the job.
She approaches a man first in the video and asks: "How long have you worked at Sonic and how many times have you quit?"
He responds, "Quit once, worked at Sonic for six years."
The camera then cuts to another employee wearing a red shirt, "I've worked here for four years, and I put my two weeks once but I didn't go through with it."
She poses the question to another male co-worker named Sam, who says, "I think four years and probably about four times."
She then approaches a woman wearing a dark grey shirt and a visor hat, who replied: "I worked at Sonic for four years and I haven't quit but I've gotten another job once."
Next up is Jenny, who says, "I've quit one time, and, I don't know, I've been here since...six years."
Dayana then flips the camera around on herself and she informs her followers that she's worked there for 2 years and she's quit 3 times, giving her the highest ratio of years worked to times quit.
Judging from the responses from other TikTokers online, it seems that this quitting and coming back to Sonic phenomena isn't unique to Dayana's location.
"I quit 3 different sonics now I own and operate my own business," wrote one.
"I worked there for 3 years and tried to quit once and got promoted," another said.
A user named Drea Diaz said, "ok, I am not the only one. worked 8 Years, Quit 3 times LOL I tell everyone Sonic is the faithful side chick that will always be there for you!"
Indeed has compiled over 20,000 reviews from folks who've claimed they've worked at a Sonic franchise location in the past and the fast food chain has earned a 3.5 out of 5 stars rating for employee satisfaction.