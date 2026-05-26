Legendary Saxophonist Sonny Rollins Leaves Behind Nieces and Nephews, but Was He Married? Sonny Rollins was married for 39 years. By Tatayana Yomary Published May 26 2026, 11:33 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Unfortunately, every day reminds us of how precious the last one was. In case you’ve been out of the loop, the music world has been enduring major losses as of late. Between the deaths of Rob Base and Quincy Jones, the world is reminded of how important it is to pour into our legends. And of course, the bad news continues to come, with the announcement of Sonny Rollins's passing.

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Fans of the jazz genre know the name Sonny very well. Known for releasing over 60 albums, including the project “A Night at the Village Vanguard,” which is considered to be one of the greatest jazz albums of all time, he has made quite an impression on the genre. And while his professional life is quite iconic, fans are wondering if he was as fulfilled in his personal life.

Source: MEGA

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Was Sonny Rollins married?

According to People, Sonny was a man who had the privilege of experiencing love. The outlet shares that Sonny first tied the knot in 1957 to actor and model Dawn Finney. The couple divorced a year later.

However, Sonny found love a second time with Lucille Pearson. The pair initially met in 1957, but later jumped the broom in 1965, and it seems as if the union was the real deal.

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The outlet shares that Lucille wore the wife-manager hat proudly, initially joining his team in 1971. And while some couples are unable to thrive when mixing business and pleasure, the pair was a beautiful exception. It’s reported that Lucille was a percussionist who also edited and produced many of Sonny’s projects. However, with old age can come unfair circumstances. Lucille and Sonny remained happily coupled for 39 years, until Lucille passed away in 2004 at the couple's home in Germantown, N.Y.

Source: MEGA

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Sonny Rollins once shared how traumatic it was to give up playing his saxophone.

Music is a tool of self-expression that has a way of feeding the soul and influencing the masses. And for many musicians, the thought of having to put down their beloved instruments is something no one has to experience. However, for some, life has a way of making the unexpected a reality.

Because of pulmonary fibrosis, Sonny made the decision to stop playing the saxophone. “When I had to stop playing, it was quite traumatic,” he told The New York Times. “But I realized that instead of lamenting and crying, I should be grateful for the fact that I was able to do music all of my life. So I had that realization, plus my spiritual beliefs, which I’ve been cultivating for many years. All that work went into my accepting the fact that I couldn’t play my horn.”

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Source: MEGA