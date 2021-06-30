Ian Bailey Wants His Interviews for 'Sophie: A Murder in West Cork' to Be Deleted

In recent years, Netflix has become known for featuring gripping original true crime shows, and Sophie: A Murder in West Cork is the latest to grab viewers' attention.

The three-part docuseries covers the 1996 murder of Frenchwoman Sophie Toscan du Plantier in West Cork, Ireland. The mom of one was found beaten to death outside of her second home the day before Christmas Eve.

Freelance journalist Ian Bailey soon became a suspect in the killing, though he has denied any involvement over the years.