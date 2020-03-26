YouTuber Sophie Michelle Shares How YouTube Prepared Her for 'Stage Fright' (EXCLUSIVE)

And Stage Fright also taught her other important acting lessons. Sophie describes Lizzy as "Type A and bossy, but she's also very sweet." As the leader of her show's group (and the show), Sophie says she fell into the role naturally, identifying with Lizzy as another Type A perfectionist.

But Lizzy is also emotional, and Sophie said there were quite a few scenes where she had to learn to cry on command, only to transition quickly into a happier scene afterward.