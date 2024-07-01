Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok 'Sopranos' Home Up for Sale — Here's What It Costs to Live in Uncle Junior's House The folks who buy the property will be living in a piece of "Newark history." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 1 2024, Published 2:00 a.m. ET Source: Zillow

If you're a Sopranos super fan and have $579,000, then boy does Christie's Int. Real Estate Group have a deal for you. That's because Uncle Junior's (Dominic Chianese) house from the show is up for sale, according to New Jersey Digest and this Zillow listing, which touts that the home is being sold on a 4,791 square-foot lot.

Of that property, the online listing's blurb states, that over 3,000 square feet of it is habitable and is rocking a two-car garage, with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a half bath, a newly renovated kitchen along with a dedicated dining area, and a "bonus den or office space off the living room."

The listing doesn't shy away from the fact that it was featured in The Sopranos either, and even touts that folks who own the property will be literally living in a piece of "Newark history" calling the place a "unique home that combines historical charm with modern conveniences."

You may be thinking to yourself: "Wait, isn't Newark the same city that recently went viral after a girl filmed herself walking just five minutes and recorded all of the times she was catcalled as a demonstration to show just how unsafe it is to live there?"

As someone who went to college in, work, and live in Newark for many years, I would say that yes there are certain fears associated with the city folks may have that are justified. My first year living there, large billboards were plastered around the city that read: "Stop the killings in Newark now!"

But as the Zillow listing indicates, the home isn't situated in that part of Newark, NJ, but rather in the "prestigious Forest Hill section" of the city — and there are plenty of people online who'd recommend it as a safe/comfortable place to live.

As one user in this Quora post mentioned: "Generally, the 'good' neighbourhoods are believed to be within the North Ward (Forest Hill, mainly) and the East Ward (North Ironbound, Ironbound District, East Ferry) aka 'Down Neck'. I have an EMT friend who says that the Ironbound has its dark places too, so caveat emptor."

Harrington Moving and Storage also listed Forest Hill as one of the "best" places to live in Newark, too, and there were folks on this Trulia posting referencing the neighborhood who had nothing but good things to say about it as well.

This Reddit post uploaded to the site's r/Newark sub was uploaded by someone interested in moving to Forest Hills, and in the responses, one person who said they were a resident of the neighborhood had glowing things to say about it: "Overall, we love Forest Hill. It’s a great mix of the benefits of the suburbs (front yards, driveways) in a diverse, urban setting. Being next to Branch Brook Park puts it over the top."

They also added that not only is the neighborhood "safe" but that the "neighboring areas aren't the worst either," while adding that the public transportation stops from Forest Hill are also pretty safe to use as well.

Okay, so Forest Hill is a nice place to live that's situated by a beautiful park, but what about the house itself? New Jersey Digest had some glowing things to say about it: "It’s not just a worthy house for fans of the show, 380 Highland Avenue is a beautiful home, set in a great neighborhood. The timeless architecture and wood-forward interior makes it a historic home that any buyer would be lucky to score."

The website also referenced the fact that the home looks like it's enjoyed some serious upgrades, especially with the kitchen: "The dimly-lit kitchen, where Corrado Soprano spends a whole episode with his hand stuck in the sink, is not so dim anymore—boasting bright blue cabinets and plenty of natural light."