Home > Entertainment > Movies TikTokers Have A New Conspiracy About Theaters Playing 'Sound Of Freedom' A strange new 'Sound of Freedom' conspiracy has emerged on TikTok, as users claim that theaters are preventing movie goers from seeing the controversial film. By D.M. Jul. 13 2023, Updated 9:28 p.m. ET Source: Angel Studios

The controversy surrounding Sound of Freedom continues to grow, just days after the film was released. The faith-based thriller centers around the work of former federal agent, Tim Ballard, who has dedicated his life to stopping child trafficking. In the film, produced by Eduardo Verástegui, Tim is played by The Passion of the Christ star Jim Caviezel.

Article continues below advertisement

Sound of Freedom has garnered mixed reviews from critics. The drama scored a 100% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes but was slammed by critics like Rolling Stone. Jim addressed the backlash the film has received and suggested that media members are trying to distract from the film’s message.

Article continues below advertisement

“They’re scared. Quaking in their boots. And it’s because the public are listening to their hearts, which is what this film tells you to do,” he told Fox News. “We’re being shafted by mainstream media.” Jim is not the only one who believes that someone is conspiring to influence potential moviegoers. TikTokers have taken to the social media platform to share their experience at theaters and the videos are quite suggestive.

Source: YouTube/Angel Studios

Article continues below advertisement

TikTokers believe movie theaters are being sabotaged!

Like Jim, users of TikTok have also suggested that someone is trying to stop people from seeing Sound of Freedom. TikTok user @jamskillet recalled his experience at an AMC theater on July 4, and explained that when he bought his tickets online the movie was nearly sold out. He then goes on to claim that when he arrived at the movie theater, the room was nearly empty. “So, AMC and Regal, the people who own it are not running AC and they're making it harder to get tickets,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Another TikTok user, by the name @bleighve1112 , allegedly had a similar experience at an AMC location in Pineville, North Carolina. She claims that her party pre-ordered tickets to Sound of Freedom, but received a refund prior to the start of the film. The TikToker claims they later arrived at the theater and were told that their showing was cancelled because there was no air conditioning in the screening rooms.

Article continues below advertisement

"There was air conditioning in the lobby. There was air conditioning in the hallways. There was air conditioning in the bathrooms, but not the theaters?” the TikToker questioned. Adding, “I smell something stinky.”

AMC Theaters has denied any wrongdoing.

AMC Theaters CEO, Adam Aron, has since slammed reports that claim the company is limiting showings of Sound of Freedom. He addressed the conspiracies in a statement posted to Twitter, writing, “Yesterday we showed that movie 3,000 times at our 570 U.S. theatres, and more than 100,000 people watched it.” He went on to suggest that the rumors were simply “misinformation.”

Article continues below advertisement