The Spare Change Trend on TikTok Started Because of One Woman's Financial Woes

Everyone's got money woes. Even people who have money have to constantly worry about either the ways they're going to lose it, the best ways to spend it, or the fact that acquiring a bunch of it doesn't really make them all that happy.

But when you don't have any money there are tons of problems associated with that too. For example, how the heck are you going to live and be able to afford anything? This idea is where the "Spare Change" TikTok challenge originated.