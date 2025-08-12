Country Music Singer Spencer Hatcher's Mother Was Brutally Murdered During a Home Invasion "This is a highly unusual, apparently completely random [attack]." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 12 2025, 5:44 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@spencerhatcherofficial

Back in October 2024, country music singer Spencer Hatcher was getting some of the best news of his life. Stone Country Records, an imprint of Brown Sellers Brown, signed the 27-year-old artist. According to Music Row, the young man known as the "String King" was only four years into a band he started with his brother Connor. He was also one month out of a horrible accident.

A few weeks before he became a member of the Stone Country Records family, Spencer fell off the roof of his house, which resulted in a pulmonary contusion to his right lung, three broken ribs, and a fractured pelvis. A few months later, he was telling Southbound 615 just how lucky he was that day. Sadly, that didn't last long as tragedy struck in August 2025. The singer's mother was brutally murdered during a home invasion. Here's what we know.

What happened to Spencer Hatcher's mother?

In a joint video statement, Spencer, alongside his family and Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, went into excruciating detail about what happened to his mother on August 3. Spencer described this as a "highly unusual event" and wanted to clear up any speculation around his mother Holly's murder. "We're coming to you with just the facts we know," said Spencer.

Spencer turned things over to his father, Michael, who was injured in the attack. He thanked everyone who had helped them during this time, including law enforcement, who Michael says went above and beyond. At this point, Michael allowed Hutcheson to explain the investigative side of things, including what they know about that morning and the days leading up to it.

Michael called the police at 11:58 p.m. to report the home invasion. When officers arrived, they found him standing outside of his home, suffering from visible injuries. Another man they later identified as 41-year-old Kevin Moses Walker, was in the driveway. He had been shot and killed by Michael. Walker entered the home with a large knife and fatally stabbed Holly. Walker also attacked Michael, who shot and killed him.

Kevin Walker went camping a couple of days before the home invasion.

Virginia State Police assembled a timeline of Walker's activities in the days leading up to the home invasion. On Friday Aug. 1, Walker rented a campsite at Endless Caverns in New Market, Va., then proceeded to go on a tour of the caverns. A few hours later, Walker went to a Walmart and purchased a sleeping bag and a large knife.

The next morning, a little before 5:30 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a call about an abandoned disabled vehicle on Endless Caverns Road. They also discovered that the Endless Caverns store had been broken into. Damage to the building matched the disabled vehicle, which belonged to Walker. Despite exhaustive search efforts, police could not locate Walker. The next call they received was about the home invasion.