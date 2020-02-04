Here's Why There Won't Be a Season 2 of 'Spinning Out'

Season 1 of Spinning Out chronicled the dismal story of an injured ice-skater who returns to the rink once again in a bid to prove to naysayers that she does have what it takes to become a champion. The drama earned applause for its depiction of bipolar disorder (which the protagonist, Kat and her mother, Carol Baker suffer from), and for its raw portrayal of the corrupt world of professional skating.

And although a second season will be welcomed with open arms, we have some bad news about Spinning Out Season 2.