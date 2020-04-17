Here's When You Can Play the New Remastered 'SpongeBob SquarePants' Game

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? It's SpongeBob SquarePants, of course, and he also apparently is coming to a video game console near you. THQ Nordic originally announced a remastered version of the classic SpongeBob game SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom in January, but at the time there wasn't any indicator of when you'd be able to get your hands on the finished product. Now, it looks like we've finally got a release date on our hands.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated is dropping this spring, so you can liberate Bikini Bottom from the evildoer Plankton, who's rampaging through town. Play as your favorite characters from SpongeBob SquarePants as you roll through this completely remastered, crisp update of the original game, complete with a new multiplayer mode so you can enjoy kicking butt and taking names with friends. Time to hop on the deck and flop like a fish! Here's what you need to know.

When is the 'SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom' remaster releasing?

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated is releasing on all platforms on June 23, 2020. Right now, you can go ahead and pre-order if you're purchasing the game on Xbox One and PC. However, publisher THQ Nordic has indicated that the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions will go live at a later date that has yet to be disclosed.

You can buy two editions of the game. One is $30, and nets you a digital copy without any additional bells and whistles. But there are also two additional versions as well: the $150 Shiny Edition and the $300 F.U.N. Edition. No, that price isn't a typo. The Shiny Edition comes with a pair of socks, six lithographs, a statue of SpongeBob and his pet snail Gary, and a copy of the game. The F.U.N. Edition adds two statues of Patrick and Sandy, more keychains, and a few other goodies.

If you missed the game when it was originally released during SpongeBob's true heyday, now's a great time to experience it. From the trailer alone, you can see it's been given a fresh coat of paint and some TLC to make it a palatable experience for gamers during this console generation. You can even play it with a friend this time if you choose to, which truly makes the fact that there is a "F.U.N." edition so fitting. "F" is for "friends who do stuff together" after all.