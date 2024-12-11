"Your Spotify Wrapped Is Lying to You" — Folks Complain Spotify Wrapped Is Inaccurate "Mine said Taylor Swift was my third artist even though I have her blocked lol." By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 11 2024, 9:37 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@gosh.dannit

If you’ve already checked out your Spotify Wrapped — the annual recap of your listening habits — and found it feels out of touch with your taste, you’re not alone. Over the past few years, several Spotify users have reported that their Wrapped seems inaccurate. TikTok user Dani, who goes by @gosh.dannit, echoed a similar sentiment in early December 2024.

In her , Dani assured viewers, "You are not crazy, your Spotify wrapped is lying to you." The post has racked up nearly 400,000 likes, 30,000 saves, and over 30,000 shares, proving she’s not the only one feeling like Spotify isn't exactly spot-on with capturing their yearly music and podcast preferences. So, is it true? Is Spotify Wrapped really inaccurate? Here’s what other users had to say.

Is Spotify Wrapped inaccurate?

Source: Spotify

While Spotify Wrapped is accurate for some users, plenty of others argue it’s completely off the mark. Spotify promotes its Wrapped feature as a celebration of fans, creators, and artists while offering users a clearer picture of their top listens throughout the year.

It’s designed to let you look "back at what soundtracked your year," not highlight songs you may have only played once or twice over the past 12 months. But for some users, that’s exactly what’s happening, leaving them disappointed when Wrapped doesn’t truly reflect their listening habits.

TikToker Dani took to the platform to let folks know they’re not alone if their Spotify Wrapped feels inaccurate. She started by reassuring viewers, "No, you aren’t crazy," before diving into how she discovered discrepancies in Spotify’s data. Dani explained, "There are so many websites that we can link to our Spotify to track what we’ve listened to this past year, and yes, although that’s kind of concerning, it’s a great way to double-check and actually see your top artists."

Dani used tools like Receiptify and Stats for Spotify to compare her data and uncovered a significant discrepancy. She pointed out that Chappell Roan, an artist she says she "loves as much as the next person," was listed as her top artist with "Red Wine Supernova" as her top song.

However, she clarified, "That wasn’t even my top song on her album." To further support her claim, Dani revealed that Chappell didn’t even make it into her top 20 artists, making it clear that Spotify Wrapped might not always get it right.

One TikToker said Spotify listed Taylor Swift as her third top artist, even though she’s blocked.

To back Dani's claims, another TikToker commented that Spotify Wrapped listed Taylor Swift as her third top artist, even though she has Taylor blocked.

Others argued that tools like Receiptify are even less accurate, with some users saying it highlighted songs they listened to about a year ago but never revisited. On the flip side, one user felt like an oddball, claiming their Spotify Wrapped was spot on and they’ve never had issues. That comment gained nearly 900 likes, suggesting the discrepancies might only affect certain users.

