Home > Entertainment > Music How to Get Your Spotify Wrapped AI Podcast in Just a Few Simple and Easy Steps Thanks to AI technology, you can enjoy a podcast curated to detail your musical preferences of 2024. By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 5 2024, 3:19 p.m. ET Source: Pexels

For music lovers everywhere, Spotify Wrapped has become an annual highlight. It offers a unique look back at the songs, artists, and genres that defined a person’s year. This year, Spotify has decided to take things a step further with an even more personalized feature: the AI podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

This exciting addition provides listeners with a curated, audio-based recap of their top listening trends, hosted by AI. Now, you might be thinking that sounds awfully complicated. Fortunately, it isn’t. Turns out, this feature is incredibly easy to access. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to get your Spotify Wrapped AI podcast in a few simple steps.

Whether you’re a long-time Spotify user or new to the platform, finding and enjoying your AI podcast is easy. Furthermore, you don’t need to be a tech expert to navigate the process. By following this straightforward tutorial, you’ll be able to relive your favorite moments in music of 2024 thanks to Spotify’s innovative AI technology.

Article continues below advertisement

Here’s how to get your Spotify Wrapped AI podcast in just a few steps.

Accessing your Spotify Wrapped AI podcast is easier than it sounds. Start by ensuring your Spotify app is up to date. Head to your device’s app store, search for Spotify, and update the app if an option is available. The latest version is essential for accessing the Wrapped features, including the AI podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Once your app is updated, open Spotify and look for the Wrapped banner on your home screen. This banner typically appears front and center during the Wrapped season, making it easy to find. Tap on it to access the personalized Wrapped experience. This is where you’ll discover fun stats about your year in music — and your AI podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

What should you do if you can’t find the Wrapped banner in your app?

Sometimes, the Wrapped banner may not immediately appear on your home screen. Don’t worry; there’s a quick fix. Use Spotify’s search function by typing "Your Spotify Wrapped AI podcast" into the search bar. This should take you directly to your Wrapped page. There you can access all the features, including your AI podcast.

If you still encounter issues, try restarting your app or ensuring you’re logged into the correct account. Wrapped is tied to individual accounts. So, if you’ve used multiple profiles, make sure you’re logged into the one you use most frequently. Typically, issues with Wrapped not working are because the app isn’t updated, or you aren’t logged in.

Article continues below advertisement

What makes this AI podcast so special?

The Spotify Wrapped AI podcast offers a dynamic and personalized experience. Hosted by AI, it dives into your listening history to highlight your top songs, artists, and genres. It’s like having your own music story narrated just for you. This feature is available to both free and Premium users, ensuring everyone can enjoy it.

Article continues below advertisement