If You Have a Problem With Spotify Pausing Randomly, You're Not the Only One

On Twitter, several users have reported issues with Spotify pausing within the past week. Some report that it occurs every 30 seconds while others find that it occurs whenever they refresh certain apps. It's a problem that's existed on the app for several years now, and there could be a number of causes for it.

On a 2019 Spotify Community post, "Spotify Legend" Guido listed a number of potential reasons why the app could be behaving this way.