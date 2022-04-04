7 Spring Break Movies That Are Full to the Brim With Alcohol and Chaos

In the 2009 comedy Spring Breakdown, 30-something-year-old Becky (Parker Posey) is asked to supervise her boss's daughter, Ashley Hartmann (Amber Tamblyn), during her spring break to make sure she doesn't do anything stupid.

Becky taps her adult friends Gayle (Amy Poehler) and Judy (Rachel Dratch) to come with her to South Padre, where Ashley is headed. However, it seems that Ashley might not be the only one who needs chaperoning.