30 All-Ages Jokes to Welcome in the Spring Season

As Smash Mouth so eloquently put it all those years ago in their hit "All Star," "The years start coming and they don't stop coming."

Which is to say, the Earth doesn't care whether we're dealing with a pandemic on a global scale, or what we're going through in our personal lives: Spring is officially here.

To get you as excited as we are, here are 30 spring jokes for kids that will add some humor and levity to your day and whoever else you share them with — no matter how old they are.

We are welcoming the end of winter with open arms, and can't wait to see more of the sun shining and flowers blooming, even if it is just from the insides of our houses.

Spring Jokes for Kids

1. Q: Can February March?

A: No, but April May! 2. Q: Why is everyone so tired on April 1?

A: Because they've just finished a 31-day March! 3. Q: What season is it when you're on a trampoline?

A: Spring time!

4. Q: What do you call a rabbit with fleas?

A: Bugs Bunny! 5. Q: If April showers bring May flowers, what do May flowers bring?

A: Pilgrims! 6. Q: What do you get when you plant kisses?

A: Tulips

7. Q: What bow can't be tied?

A: A rainbow! 8. Q: What falls but never gets hurt?

A: The rain! 9. Q: Which crime fighter likes spring the most?

A: Robin

10. Q: What did the tree say to spring?

A: What a re-leaf 11 Q: What was the name of the girl with a frog sitting on her head?

A: Lily. 12. Q: What did the summer say to the spring?

A: Help — I'm about to fall!

13. Q: What did the older flower say to the younger flower?

A: You're really growing there, bud! 14. Q: Why are frogs so happy?

A: Because they eat whatever bugs them! 15. Q: What's Irish and comes out in Spring?

A: Paddy O'Furniture

16. Q: Why is the letter A like a flower?

A: A bee comes after it! 17. Q: Why was the bee mad?

A: You'd be mad too if someone stole your honey and nectar. 18. Q: How excited was the gardener for spring?

A: So excited he wet his plants.

19. Q: What flower does everyone have on their face?

A: Tulips! 20. Q: What do you call a well-dressed lion?

A: A dandy lion! 21. Q: What is Spring's favorite kind of pickle?

A: Daffo-dills

22. Q: When is it impossible to plant flowers?

A: When you haven't botany. 23. Q: Why did the farmer bury all his money?

A: To make his soil rich! 24. What did the seed say to the flower?

A: OK, Bloomer

25. Q: Why did one bee tease the other?

A: Because he was acting like a bay-bee! 26. Q: How does a bee brush its hair?

A: With its honeycomb. 27. Q: What month of the year is the shortest?

A: May — it only has 3 letters.