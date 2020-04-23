30 All-Ages Jokes to Welcome in the Spring Season

30 All-Ages Jokes to Welcome in the Spring SeasonBy Pippa Raga
As Smash Mouth so eloquently put it all those years ago in their hit "All Star," "The years start coming and they don't stop coming."
Which is to say, the Earth doesn't care whether we're dealing with a pandemic on a global scale, or what we're going through in our personal lives: Spring is officially here.
We are welcoming the end of winter with open arms, and can't wait to see more of the sun shining and flowers blooming, even if it is just from the insides of our houses.
To get you as excited as we are, here are 30 spring jokes for kids that will add some humor and levity to your day and whoever else you share them with — no matter how old they are.
Spring Jokes for Kids
1. Q: Can February March?
A: No, but April May!
2. Q: Why is everyone so tired on April 1?
A: Because they've just finished a 31-day March!
3. Q: What season is it when you're on a trampoline?
A: Spring time!
4. Q: What do you call a rabbit with fleas?
A: Bugs Bunny!
5. Q: If April showers bring May flowers, what do May flowers bring?
A: Pilgrims!
6. Q: What do you get when you plant kisses?
A: Tulips
7. Q: What bow can't be tied?
A: A rainbow!
8. Q: What falls but never gets hurt?
A: The rain!
9. Q: Which crime fighter likes spring the most?
A: Robin
10. Q: What did the tree say to spring?
A: What a re-leaf
11 Q: What was the name of the girl with a frog sitting on her head?
A: Lily.
12. Q: What did the summer say to the spring?
A: Help — I'm about to fall!
13. Q: What did the older flower say to the younger flower?
A: You're really growing there, bud!
14. Q: Why are frogs so happy?
A: Because they eat whatever bugs them!
15. Q: What's Irish and comes out in Spring?
A: Paddy O'Furniture
16. Q: Why is the letter A like a flower?
A: A bee comes after it!
17. Q: Why was the bee mad?
A: You'd be mad too if someone stole your honey and nectar.
18. Q: How excited was the gardener for spring?
A: So excited he wet his plants.
19. Q: What flower does everyone have on their face?
A: Tulips!
20. Q: What do you call a well-dressed lion?
A: A dandy lion!
21. Q: What is Spring's favorite kind of pickle?
A: Daffo-dills
22. Q: When is it impossible to plant flowers?
A: When you haven't botany.
23. Q: Why did the farmer bury all his money?
A: To make his soil rich!
24. What did the seed say to the flower?
A: OK, Bloomer
25. Q: Why did one bee tease the other?
A: Because he was acting like a bay-bee!
26. Q: How does a bee brush its hair?
A: With its honeycomb.
27. Q: What month of the year is the shortest?
A: May — it only has 3 letters.
28. Q: Why did the bird go to the hospital?
A: It needed tweetment.
29. Q: What's the best flower for a boy to give to his mother?
A: A son-flower30.
30. Q: Why are oak trees so forgiving?
A: Every Spring, they turn over a new leaf.