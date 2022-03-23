5 Female-Led Comedies to Check off Your Watch List

5 Female-Led Comedies to Check off Your Watch ListBy Stephanie Harper
Mar. 23 2022, Published 7:04 p.m. ET
There’s an ongoing negative commentary about females in comedy and the notion that women simply can’t be funny. These statements are totally slanderous! Female leads in comedy movies have been making audiences laugh for years.
There may be a lot of male stand-up comedians, but in this day and age, women have been diving headfirst into the world of comedy. These are some of the best comedy movies with females taking the lead.
Bridesmaids –– 2011
Bridesmaids premiered in 2011, and to this day it’s considered one of the funniest wedding movies of all time. What makes the movie even more special is the fact that it’s totally female-centered with a cast of incredible ladies.
Kristen Wiig takes the lead as the maid of honor who also happens to be a hot mess. She stars in the film alongside Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne, Maya Rudolph, and Rebel Wilson.
Trainwreck –– 2015
Female comedians with as much talent as Amy Schumer deserve to have leading roles in as many comedic movies as possible. In 2015, Amy starred in a movie called Trainwreck about a magazine writer who has a hard time believing that monogamy is realistic.
Because of her beliefs, she falls prey to hookup culture and believes she’ll never meet her soulmate. Things change when she crosses paths with a successful sports doctor who turns her life upside down.
Pitch Perfect –– 2012
Pitch Perfect was released in 2012. It’s the first movie of its franchise, starring Anna Kendrick in the leading role. What makes this comedy even more special is the fact that it’s also a musical and a romance.
It’s about a college student who finds herself teaming up with a group of talented singers who know how to harmonize together flawlessly. Her goal when entering college is to avoid becoming part of a clique, but she realizes she’s so connected with her a cappella singing group that avoiding a clique-style friend group might just be impossible.
Bridget Jones’s Diary –– 2001
Watching Bridget Jones’s Diary from 2001 leaves plenty of viewers feeling an assortment of emotions. Some scenes are incredibly sad, while other scenes are beyond hilarious. The romantic comedy stars none other than Renée Zellweger in the leading role.
She’s a 32-year-old woman who decides she wants to make a major change in life at the start of the new year. She begins writing in a diary in the midst of a very unexpected and complicated love triangle.
Mean Girls –– 2004
One of the most classic movies of the early 2000s would certainly have to be Mean Girls. Not only does the 2004 movie star a lineup of some incredibly talented actresses, but it was also written by one of the funniest female comedians ever –– Tina Fey.
Mean Girls stars Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams in the leading roles of teenage girls depicting just how cold and cruel the hallways of a high school can truly be. Mean Girls is filled with hilarious moments that are still quoted to this day.