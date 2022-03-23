5 Female-Led Comedies to Check off Your Watch List

Bridesmaids premiered in 2011, and to this day it’s considered one of the funniest wedding movies of all time. What makes the movie even more special is the fact that it’s totally female-centered with a cast of incredible ladies.

Kristen Wiig takes the lead as the maid of honor who also happens to be a hot mess. She stars in the film alongside Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne, Maya Rudolph, and Rebel Wilson.