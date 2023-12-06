Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Squid Game Former 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Player Spills the Tea on Showmances and Love Triangles 'Squid Game: The Challenge' contestant Phalisia (Player 229) recently revealed that a love triangle brewed during the reality competition series. By Allison DeGrushe Dec. 6 2023, Published 3:18 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The Gist: Squid Game: The Challenge is a reality competition series inspired by the South Korean drama Squid Game.

Phalisia (Player 229) shared on The Viall Files podcast that contestants hooked up on the show.

She also revealed that a love triangle unfolded during Squid Game: The Challenge.

Ever since Squid Game: The Challenge hit the small screen, many former players have taken to social media to share their experiences on the reality competition show. Some are throwing shade, accusing the show of being as rigged as a carnival ring toss, while others are dishing about the unexpected love stories that brewed between contestants.

Who could have predicted that a show involving 456 people battling it out in highly elaborate versions of children's games would turn into a spicy love fest? Not us, that's for sure! The series didn't give off any romantic vibes, but hold onto your hats because an ex-player just spilled the tea on a love triangle that unfolded behind the scenes.

Source: Netflix

'Squid Game: The Challenge' spiced things up with a love triangle.

During the Dec. 5, 2023, episode of The Viall Files podcast, Phalisia (aka Player 229) opened up to the titular host about "hookups" on set. After learning that the contestants used the condoms provided on set to lubricate their lips, Nick Viall pressed Phalisia to reveal if anyone got down and dirty. "They're bringing in 400 plus people, it's an intense atmosphere," he added, "you're bonding over intense situations, there's probably closets and corners. People are going to f--k."

When asked to divulge more, Phalisia simply responded, "I don't know for sure if they f--ked, but I can say that I was in the bathroom when they both were in the shower." The host insisted that Phalisia disclose the identities of the players she was referring to, but she remained tight-lipped before unexpectedly revealing that "there was a love triangle going on." Wait, what?!

Reality Ashley (@realityashley) shared the clip on TikTok with the caption, "OK, who is in the love triangle?" — and bam! A tsunami of wild theories flooded the comment section courtesy of hundreds of eager fans.

Many fans jokingly speculated that the secret romance was between Mai (Player 287) and Chad (Player 286), as the two formed a tight bond during the show. However, one genius viewer cracked the case in record time, writing, "The only thing I've found on Twitter was 271 (Joy) and 417 (Alex) were a showmance."

Player 271 and Player 417 were a showmance on 'Squid Game: The Challenge.'

After former player Dash Katz revealed that Joy Mbella (Player 271) and Alex Al-ameen (Player 417) were a "budding showmance" on Squid Game: The Challenge, Ashley Tolbert (Player 278) alleged they were two of the three players involved in the rumored love triangle.

"Lol, so should we do a live with joy and the other woman that was a part of the love triangle on the show?" Ashley cheekily wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). Um, yes please — we need answers!

Source: Netflix Joy Mbella (Player 271) and Alex Al-ameen (Player 417) were in a showmance on 'Squid Game: The Challenge'

If that wasn't enough tea for you, Sam Kohn (Player 188) chimed in and confirmed to The Tab that Joy and Alex's "little showmance" was, in fact, the real deal.