Squirrel White Net Worth: How Much Money Did the Former Bears Rookie Walk Away From? The former Tennessee standout retired just days after Bears minicamp, leaving fans shocked by the sudden move. By Darrell Marrow Published May 12 2026, 9:54 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@squirrelwhite

Rising NFL prospect Squirrel White just ended his professional football career days after it started. The former Tennessee and Florida State wide receiver went from Chicago Bears undrafted rookie to a retired player in less than a week. Chicago officially listed Squirrel among its undrafted free-agent signings on May 8. By May 11, the team had placed him on the Reserve/Retired list.

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Squirrel, whose full name is Marquarius Malik “Squirrel” White, grew up in Birmingham, Alabama. He played at Clay-Chalkville High School and became known for his speed, sharp cuts, and one of the most memorable nicknames in college football. Now, amid his sudden retirement, fans want to know about his net worth as he walks away from a potentially hefty NFL contract.

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What is Squirrel White’s net worth?

According to Spotrac, Squirrel’s Bears contract was a three-year deal worth $3.1 million on paper, with an $885,000 base salary for 2026. However, that does not mean he earned the full amount. Spotrac also listed his career NFL earnings through 2026 at $0, which makes sense because he retired before appearing in a regular-season NFL game. Squirrel retired just four days after signing with Chicago as an undrafted free agent. He also reportedly left practice early during rookie minicamp on Saturday.

According to SportsKeeda, Squirrel signed several NIL deals during his time as a college athlete. Per the publication, the deal valuation stood at $141,000. Squirrel has not publicly explained why he retired. According to CBS Sports, Squirrel announced his retirement after the Bears’ rookie minicamp. The outlet also noted that if he decides to return to the NFL in 2026, Chicago would still hold his rights.

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Marquarius Malik “Squirrel” White Football player Net worth: $141,000 Squirrel White is a former Tennessee and Florida State wide receiver who briefly signed with the Chicago Bears before unexpectedly retiring from football after rookie minicamp. Birth name: Marquarius Malik “Squirrel” White Birthplace: Birmingham, Alabama Education: University of Tennessee & Florida State University

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How did Squirrel White get his nickname?

“Squirrel” is not just a catchy football nickname. Squirrel’s great-grandmother gave him the name when he was a baby. “I was, like, some months (old), and my great-grandma was holding me in her hands,” Squirrel told 247Sports. “There was a squirrel outside. It had grabbed her tomato, and when it moved, I moved. Ever since then, she started calling me ‘Squirrel.’ She gave me the name.”

Squirrel backed up the nickname with real work in the field. At Clay-Chalkville, he helped his team finish 15-0 and win the 2021 Alabama 6A state championship, according to the University of Tennessee. As a senior, he caught 49 passes for 1,162 yards and scored 17 total touchdowns. He also ran track and finished second in the 100 and 200 at the AHSAA State Championship with times of 10.68 and 21.58 seconds.

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