YouTuber Ssoyoung Is Facing Animal Cruelty Accusations for Eating Live Seafood for Views

The internet is full of weird and sometimes disturbing trends, but mukbangs are arguably one of the weirdest ones out there. Countless creators sit with their tables of sprawling food eye-level and eat for the enjoyment of their viewers. Add in the ASMR aspect, and the end result is sometimes mildly unsettling.

Popular mukbang YouTuber 쏘영 Ssoyoung , who is known for posting ASMR mukbang videos, usually of seafood dishes, has been facing a slew of backlash online from viewers and other creators, claiming her videos take the trend a little too far and exhibit animal cruelty.

Sooyoung's videos include eating live animals.

The South Korean YouTuber is known for her ASMR mukbangs, where she frequently prepares her seafood dishes herself and usually goes for the shock value with her meals. Just a few of her more unsettling videos include "6 OCTOPUSES, ALIVE!," "LIVE Prawn🦐 & deep-fried shrimp!" and "Live Five Octopus πŸ™ Cheetos Octopus Mukbang!"

In both videos of the octopus, she "prepares" them on-screen, usually screaming and jumping as the creatures fight back. In her "LIVE Prawn" video, she actually rips the head off of one of the live prawns before consuming it. Despite having 3.4 million subscribers on her channel, most of her comments are filled with people pointing out how wildly cruel this is to the animals, especially for monetary gain.

