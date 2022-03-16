6 St. Patrick Day Nail Ideas From TikTok That'll Have You Feeling the Irish Spirit

6 St. Patrick Day Nail Ideas From TikTok That'll Have You Feeling the Irish SpiritBy Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 16 2022, Published 4:41 p.m. ET
You can always count on a stylish manicure to showcase your spirit. And when holidays like St. Patrick's Day come knocking, the possibilities are truly endless. Sure, dressing up in green is a perfect way to pay homage to the holiday, but a chic manicure can easily tip the scale. And the folks on TikTok agree.
Whether a basic green gel manicure suits your style or glitter and designs are more your calling, TikTok's nail community has come out in full force to help you navigate your manicure game for the festive holiday. So, if you're ready to weigh your options, here are six St. Patrick's Day manicure ideas.
1. Three-leaf clover accent with sweater nails
Trying out the sweater nail trend with St. Patrick's Day flair is now a breeze thanks to TikToker @Queendianna27. In a super-glitzy and trendy step-by-step tutorial, Queen goes through cleaning, prepping, and creating a powder full set. Next, she utilizes matte polish and clear acrylic powder to create the sweater effect. She finishes it off by carefully sculpting a three-leaf clover accent and applying gems to the pinky.
2. Ombré green nails with gemstones
Ombré tips are always a winner. This creation by TikToker @Sexie_nails showcases the use of clear tips that are transformed into an ombré design with the middle finger bedazzled with gemstones along the cuticle and a transparent design.
3. Green and black swirls
This is a prime example of how less can sometimes be more. This creation features what many would consider a tedious design, but that's the beauty of stylishly placed swirly lines. Using a skinny nail polish brush, carefully swirl green and black paint on a white manicure from the cuticle down to the tips. And with a dash of green glitter, this set is St. Patrick's Day approved.
4. Glitter-bedazzled green nails
When all else fails, bedazzled nail sets always come in major clutch. While this glitzy set appears to be made from acrylics, gemstone-packed manicures like these can easily be found in the press-on lane. So, not only do you not have to worry about a super-long nail appointment, you can pop these babies on and go. Cheers to convenience.
5. White manicure with green rhinestones
Simple styling at its finest! Instead of going for all the bells and whistles on the manicure front, this set shows just how beautiful a classic set with small rhinestones can be. Since detailing is so minimal, you can simply stick any green gems you like on your nails. Follow up with a clear top coat to seal the deal. And boom, salon-quality nails with DIY styling.
6. Green and gold glitter
You can never go wrong with glitter! For nail aficionados that love to make a bold statement with their manicures, this St. Patrick's Day-inspired set is the perfect pick. Featuring a mix of green, gold, and champagne glitter hues, this set gives your manicure a nice pop along with its gold detailing on the thumb and middle fingers.