Although Fun and Cheerful, Clovers Are Associated With St. Patrick's Day for a Deeply Religious Reason

So, they substituted real clovers with the color green and images of the plant for their celebrations. This simple workaround formed the basis for all of the green and clover-covered things seen all throughout March each year today as people gear up to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Per Time, Hallmark began marketing postcards and greeting cards with the famed shamrock adorning them at the turn of the 20th century, solidifying their status and alignment with the holiday in pop culture to this day.