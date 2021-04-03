Musician St. Vincent Has Dated Some of Your Favorite Hollywood Actresses

Musician Annie Clark is more widely known as St. Vincent and currently has two Grammy Awards under her belt. Annie is an indie-rock singer-songwriter who has collaborated with the likes of Taylor Swift, The Chicks, Bon Iver, and Sleater-Kinney. With an impressive resume (she will be making her debut performance on SNL on April 3, 2021) and even more impressive musical talent, fans are interested to know who she is dating now.

St. Vincent's dating history features models, actresses, and fellow musicians.

In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, St. Vincent said she didn't characterize her sexuality by labels like "gay" or "straight." The songstress said, "I don't think about those words. I believe in gender fluidity and sexual fluidity. I don't really identify as anything." Her dating history certainly exemplifies this, as she has dated both men and women.

Her earliest known relationship was rumored to be with Lissy Trullie from 2009 to 2011. Lissy is also a singer-songwriter and former model — and as of 2016, she is the lead singer for the band Zipper Club. In 2011, St. Vincent reportedly dated David Byrne, with whom she collaborated on the album "Love This Giant."

Perhaps the most notable of St. Vincent's previous relationships, she dated model-actress Cara Delevingne from December 2014 to September 2016. Reportedly, one of St. Vincent's most famous songs, "New York," is about Cara. On the album "Masseducation" along with "New York," Cara has been featured on the track "Pills."

In 2016 shortly before their split, Cara spoke to Vogue and said of their relationship, "I think that being in love with my girlfriend is a big part of why I’m feeling so happy with who I am these days. And for those words to come out of my mouth is actually a miracle ... It took me a long time to accept the idea, until I first fell in love with a girl at 20 and recognized that I had to accept it."

After she and Cara split, St. Vincent was seen with actress Kristen Stewart, who is most known for her roles in the Twilight film saga and upcoming Princess Diana film Spencer. While the relationship reportedly did not last long, the pair were spotted out and about in Los Angeles often and appeared to be very happy. Kristen came out as bisexual in 2017.

