Twitter Won't Forgive Stacey Dash Now That She's Apologized

But now Stacey has made a complete 180. She's distancing herself from her pro-Trump stance and saying she's not the same person in a new interview .

Actress and political commentator Stacey Dash has been a polarizing figure for a while now. She's been open about supporting former President Donald Trump and saying that there's no longer a need for programs that celebrate the Black community. Stacey also worked with Fox News for years and her viewpoints weren't always well received.

As nice as those words may sound, people still weren't happy. They were not about to let Stacey forget her past and all the negativity she spread when she was supposedly the old her. This includes things like wanting to represent the kind of people that Trump represents and saying that transgender people should pee in bushes. She openly supported the border wall that would have divided the U.S. and Mexico despite being half Mexican herself and has defended some of Trump's most offensive comments.

Because of this lengthy history, the internet has done what it does best: make memes. Twitter did not disappoint with enough memes to send you scrolling through the app for hours.

She's even defended the neo-Nazis at the protests in Charlottesville saying, "The anti-fascists were just as violent."

What did Stacey Dash do?

Stacey seemed completely unapologetic for these kinds of comments over the years and was very open with them during her time with Fox News. She stood by them even in the face of backlash. Not only did she get hate from people online, but she said she's been effectively blacklisted in Hollywood because of them. In an interview with The Guardian back in 2018, she said that Hollywood is very liberal and it's prevented her from even getting auditions.

"You’re tolerated only if you fit their liberal profile. I’ve been blacklisted. I don’t even get to auditions," Stacey said. But in March 2021, she's saying that she's not that same person anymore. She appears to blame a lot of those comments on being "angry" and was even fired from Fox News because her comments were too much. She was suspended from the network in December 2015 after saying that Barack Obama didn't care about terrorism.

"I've lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News. I was the angry, conservative, Black woman. And at that time in my life, it was who I was," Stacey said in an interview with the Daily Mail TV.

"I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable and it will destroy you. I made a lot of mistakes because of that anger. 'There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them. They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that's who Stacey was, but that's not who Stacey is now. Stacey's someone who has compassion, empathy." Stacey also says that the riots on the Capitol from the beginning of 2021 were "stupid."