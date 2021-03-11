Stacey Dash Was Already a Mom When She Starred in 'Clueless'

Stacey played a high school teen in Clueless but she was actually 28 (and a full 10 years older than Alicia) when it filmed.

Though Clueless debuted in 1995, Stacey Dash is still best associated with her breakout role in the iconic film. The actress played Dionne Davenport, the best friend of Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) in the Amy Heckerling classic. To this day, her character's one-liners are still as well-known as her fashion moments.

Keep reading for the refresher on Stacey's personal life, including her marriages and her children .

While Dionne was navigating her first love with beau Murray ( Donald Faison ), Stacey was already a mom.

Stacey Dash is a mom to two children.

Before she became a star on Clueless, Stacey appeared in films like Enemy Territory, Moving, and Mo' Money. In the late '80s, she embarked on a relationship with actor and R&B singer Christopher Williams. She starred in Christopher's 1989 music video for "Talk to Myself," but it's unclear if this was how the two first met. The Single Ladies alum and Christopher welcomed their first child and only child together, Austin Dash Williams, in 1990. Their split occurred soon thereafter.

Austin is now in his thirties, and he's been modeling for the better part of a decade. He currently goes by Austin Dash on Instagram, and he often shares photos with his mom on the app. He's also been in a relationship with model Sophie Mudd since at least 2017. His younger sister, Lola Maby, was born in June of 2003. Lola's dad is Stacey's second husband, James Maby. The couple first swapped vows in 2005 before splitting about a year later.

James went on to marry Southern Charm alum Landon Clements, who has since discussed remaining an active part of her former stepdaughter's life. After welcoming her children (and divorcing James), Stacey got married two more times. Her third marriage to Emmanuel Xuereb ended in 2010, but the divorce was only finalized in 2011.

