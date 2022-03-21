Star Apologizes for the Staff Dinner Fiasco on 'Black Ink Crew: Compton' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

In a previous episode, Tim was vocal about not being too fond of Star these days. Tim is at his wit’s end with Star's attitude and reluctance to do her job. After a staff dinner, things went left between the two.

And while most people believed that Star’s days at the tattoo shop are over, she’s ready to make amends with both KP and Tim in an exclusive clip ahead of the March 21, 2022, episode. Here’s how it all goes down.