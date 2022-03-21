Logo
Star Apologizes for the Staff Dinner Fiasco on 'Black Ink Crew: Compton' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

By

Mar. 21 2022, Published 2:07 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Black Ink Crew: Compton.

When it’s not one thing, it’s another on Black Ink Crew: Compton. After they called a truce with Nessie and learned about the no tattoo ordinance in Compton, KP and Tim hoped things would be smooth sailing moving forward. However, the drama never ends.

In a previous episode, Tim was vocal about not being too fond of Star these days. Tim is at his wit’s end with Star's attitude and reluctance to do her job. After a staff dinner, things went left between the two.

And while most people believed that Star’s days at the tattoo shop are over, she’s ready to make amends with both KP and Tim in an exclusive clip ahead of the March 21, 2022, episode. Here’s how it all goes down.

Star apologized to KP and Tim for her behavior at the staff dinner.

It has been a bit of a rocky road for KP and Tim. From deciding who will move forward with the new team to learning about the no tattoo shop ordinance in Compton, the duo has been through a lot. Luckily, it appears that things are finally looking up.

In addition to finally getting their tattoo business license renewed, they need to pass the inspection for the doors of the tattoo shop to be opened. And as a way to celebrate, the duo hosted a staff dinner. Unfortunately, things quickly went left after Star attacked Tim with glass. Yikes!

Star blew up at the staff dinner after being confronted by Tim.

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. For some time, there has been tension between Tim and Star. And things bubbled to the surface at the staff dinner.

Tim held nothing back as he explained that Star has not been doing her job. He also shared that she has not been managing the shop properly aside from putting together staff meetings. Even worse, Tim said that Star only comes around when it’s time for filming.

Star then threw a glass at Tim and all hell broke loose. Luckily, security stepped in before anyone could be hurt.

With such a volatile situation, viewers shared that Tim firing Star would have been warranted.

But now that the dust has settled, Star is hoping to make amends with both KP and Tim. In an exclusive clip, she takes full accountability for her actions.

“I 100 percent f--ked up that day,” Star says. "There’s nothing I can say that’ll excuse what I did. I just picked my grandmother up from the old folks home and taking care of her has been very stressful on me. Just that mixed with work, it was a lot on me.”

In Star’s confessional, she explains that she hasn't confided in a lot of people about what’s been going on in her family life. And since her grandmother has dementia, it’s been rough.

“It’s been hard to come to terms with how fast her health is declining,” Star says in her confessional. “She has dementia and needs constant care. It’s been a lot mentally, physically, and emotionally. But, my grandmother needs me.”

Both KP and Tim decided not to hold this incident against Star and expressed the importance of having open communication.

“So, if you want to come and vent or whatever, we need to be a family and feel like we can do that,” KP says to Star.

Since the pair have been able to hash things out, everything is all good.

Catch new episodes of Black Ink Crew: Compton Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on VH1.

